15 most profitable crops in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley has plenty of crops available for the most avid farmers to grow and sell. However, thanks to the different selling prices, some are more valuable than others. Here are the top 15 Stardew Valley crops you should focus on to make big money in the game.

Crops are plants that grow from seeds, and players need to harvest them before they rot. In Stardew Valley, each of them has plenty of different uses, from ingredients for food to gifting them to other villagers to build relationships, to just sell them and make money.

As most crops are seasonal in real life as well as in the game, players need to keep an eye out during each season in order to plant the most profitable ones while they are available.

Once you have your farm layout, the seeds, fertilizer, and sprinklers you can start your harvesting process. Here are the most profitable crops and everything you need to know about them.

ConcernedApe

Best crops to make money in Stardew Valley

Here are all the crops you need to know about to make money in Stardew Valley and other details you need to factor in for each of them:

Crop Season Seed Price Seed Vendor Grow time Extra Harvests Selling Price Range Sweet Gem Berry Fall 600 g – 1000 g Traveling cart 24 days None 3000 g – 6000 g Starfruit Summer 400 g – 600 g Oasis Traveling cart 13 days None 750 g – 1500 g Ancient Fruit Summer/Fall/Winter/Spring 100 g – 1000 g Traveling cart 28 days Every 7 days 550 g – 1100 g Pumpkin Fall 100 g Pierre’s General Store 13 days None 320 g – 640 g Pineapple Summer 1 Magma Cap Island trader 14 days Every 7 days 300 g – 600 g Fairy Rose Fall 200 g Pierre’s General Store 12 days None 290 g – 580 g Melon Summer 80 g Pierre’s General Store 12 days None 250 g – 500 g Rhubarb Spring 100 g – 150 g Oasis Traveling cart 4 days Every 13 days 220 g – 440 g Cauliflower Spring 80 g Pierre’s General Store 12 days None 175 g -350 g Artichoke Fall 30 g Pierre’s General Store 8 days None 160 g – 320 g Amaranth Fall 70 g Pierre’s General Store 7 days None 150 g – 300 g Kale Spring 70 g Pierre’s General Store 6 days None 110 g – 220 g Taro root Summer 2 Bone Fragments Island trader 10 days Every 7 days 100 g – 200 g Grapes Fall 60 g Pierre’s General Store 10 days Every 3 days 80 g – 160 g Cranberries Fall 240 g Pierre’s General Store 7 days Every 5 days 74 g – 150 g

In case any new crops are released in a future patch, we’ll keep you updated right here.

That’s everything you need to know about the most profitable crops in Stardew Valley to make a ton of money easily. For more game content, check out our other useful guides below:

