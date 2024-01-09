15 most profitable crops in Stardew Valley

15 most profitable crops in Stardew ValleyConcernedApe
Stardew Valley has plenty of crops available for the most avid farmers to grow and sell. However, thanks to the different selling prices, some are more valuable than others. Here are the top 15 Stardew Valley crops you should focus on to make big money in the game.
Crops are plants that grow from seeds, and players need to harvest them before they rot. In Stardew Valley, each of them has plenty of different uses, from ingredients for food to gifting them to other villagers to build relationships, to just sell them and make money.
As most crops are seasonal in real life as well as in the game, players need to keep an eye out during each season in order to plant the most profitable ones while they are available.
Once you have your farm layout, the seeds, fertilizer, and sprinklers you can start your harvesting process. Here are the most profitable crops and everything you need to know about them.
Best crops to make money in Stardew Valley
Here are all the crops you need to know about to make money in Stardew Valley and other details you need to factor in for each of them:
|Crop
|Season
|Seed Price
|Seed Vendor
|Grow time
|Extra Harvests
|Selling Price Range
|Sweet Gem Berry
|Fall
|600 g – 1000 g
|Traveling cart
|24 days
|None
|3000 g – 6000 g
|Starfruit
|Summer
|400 g – 600 g
|Oasis Traveling cart
|13 days
|None
|750 g – 1500 g
|Ancient Fruit
|Summer/Fall/Winter/Spring
|100 g – 1000 g
|Traveling cart
|28 days
|Every 7 days
|550 g – 1100 g
|Pumpkin
|Fall
|100 g
|Pierre’s General Store
|13 days
|None
|320 g – 640 g
|Pineapple
|Summer
|1 Magma Cap
|Island trader
|14 days
|Every 7 days
|300 g – 600 g
|Fairy Rose
|Fall
|200 g
|Pierre’s General Store
|12 days
|None
|290 g – 580 g
|Melon
|Summer
|80 g
|Pierre’s General Store
|12 days
|None
|250 g – 500 g
|Rhubarb
|Spring
|100 g – 150 g
|Oasis Traveling cart
|4 days
|Every 13 days
|220 g – 440 g
|Cauliflower
|Spring
|80 g
|Pierre’s General Store
|12 days
|None
|175 g -350 g
|Artichoke
|Fall
|30 g
|Pierre’s General Store
|8 days
|None
|160 g – 320 g
|Amaranth
|Fall
|70 g
|Pierre’s General Store
|7 days
|None
|150 g – 300 g
|Kale
|Spring
|70 g
|Pierre’s General Store
|6 days
|None
|110 g – 220 g
|Taro root
|Summer
|2 Bone Fragments
|Island trader
|10 days
|Every 7 days
|100 g – 200 g
|Grapes
|Fall
|60 g
|Pierre’s General Store
|10 days
|Every 3 days
|80 g – 160 g
|Cranberries
|Fall
|240 g
|Pierre’s General Store
|7 days
|Every 5 days
|74 g – 150 g
In case any new crops are released in a future patch, we’ll keep you updated right here.
That’s everything you need to know about the most profitable crops in Stardew Valley to make a ton of money easily. For more game content, check out our other useful guides below:
