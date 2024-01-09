GamingStardew Valley

15 most profitable crops in Stardew Valley

Raissa Jerez
Stardew Valley cross platform multiplayerConcernedApe

Stardew Valley has plenty of crops available for the most avid farmers to grow and sell. However, thanks to the different selling prices, some are more valuable than others. Here are the top 15 Stardew Valley crops you should focus on to make big money in the game.

Crops are plants that grow from seeds, and players need to harvest them before they rot. In Stardew Valley, each of them has plenty of different uses, from ingredients for food to gifting them to other villagers to build relationships, to just sell them and make money.

As most crops are seasonal in real life as well as in the game, players need to keep an eye out during each season in order to plant the most profitable ones while they are available.

Once you have your farm layout, the seeds, fertilizer, and sprinklers you can start your harvesting process. Here are the most profitable crops and everything you need to know about them.

Summer crops in Stardew ValleyConcernedApe

Best crops to make money in Stardew Valley

Here are all the crops you need to know about to make money in Stardew Valley and other details you need to factor in for each of them:

CropSeasonSeed PriceSeed VendorGrow timeExtra HarvestsSelling Price Range
Sweet Gem BerryFall600 g – 1000 gTraveling cart24 daysNone3000 g – 6000 g
StarfruitSummer400 g – 600 gOasis Traveling cart13 daysNone750 g – 1500 g
Ancient FruitSummer/Fall/Winter/Spring100 g – 1000 gTraveling cart28 daysEvery 7 days550 g – 1100 g
PumpkinFall100 gPierre’s General Store13 daysNone320 g – 640 g
PineappleSummer1 Magma CapIsland trader14 daysEvery 7 days300 g – 600 g
Fairy RoseFall 200 gPierre’s General Store12 daysNone290 g – 580 g
MelonSummer80 gPierre’s General Store12 daysNone250 g – 500 g
RhubarbSpring100 g – 150 gOasis Traveling cart4 daysEvery 13 days220 g – 440 g
CauliflowerSpring80 gPierre’s General Store12 daysNone175 g -350 g
ArtichokeFall30 gPierre’s General Store8 daysNone160 g – 320 g
AmaranthFall 70 gPierre’s General Store7 daysNone150 g – 300 g
KaleSpring70 gPierre’s General Store6 daysNone110 g – 220 g
Taro rootSummer2 Bone FragmentsIsland trader10 daysEvery 7 days100 g – 200 g
GrapesFall60 gPierre’s General Store10 daysEvery 3 days80 g – 160 g
CranberriesFall240 gPierre’s General Store7 daysEvery 5 days74 g – 150 g

In case any new crops are released in a future patch, we’ll keep you updated right here.

That’s everything you need to know about the most profitable crops in Stardew Valley to make a ton of money easily. For more game content, check out our other useful guides below:

