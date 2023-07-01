Stardew Valley fishing guide: Bait & Tackle explained

Fishing is not as easy as it looks in Stardew Valley, and some fish will really test your patience. Luckily, there are several types of bait and tackle to make the task much easier.

Fishing is crucial to your success in Stardew Valley, mainly because it is a great money maker early. Not only can you get rich off fishing, but you will also need certain fish to finish up the Community Center later on down the line.

While fishing itself might seem like a mundane and simple task, some of these fish are quite difficult and will bounce all around making them harder to reel in.

You will need every advantage you can get your hands on to bring in a rare or legendary fish, so what can you use to give you the upper hand? Bait and tackle of course! If you are unsure how to add bait or tackle to your rod, you can refer to our guide here.

In this guide, we will discuss each lure available in Stardew Valley, each type of Bait, and how each of them can help you take home a prize-winning catch!

Fishing Tackle in Stardew Valley

Tackle is useful for a multitude of reasons, as it can help make catching fish easier and even make treasure a bit less of a task to reel in with the fish.

Here are all of the types of Tackle available in Stardew Valley.

Tackle Name What it does How it helps Crafting recipe Purchase Price from Willy Barbed Hook Makes your catch more secure, causing the “fishing bar” to cling to your catch. Works best on slow, weak fish. -Unlocks at Fishing Level 8. -This will help “lock on” to the fish and make the fishing process much easier. -Though it locks onto the fish, the player can still manually move the Fishing Bar, but it will be much more difficult to handle with this tackle attached. -Fish that move more rapidly may not stay “locked in” to the hook. -x1 Copper Bar -x1 Iron Bar -x1 Gold Bar 1,000 Gold Cork Bobber Slightly increases the size of your “fishing bar”. -Unlocks at Fishing Level 7. -This bobber will increase the size of the Fishing Bar by exactly 24 pixels, making the fish slightly easier to catch. -x10 Wood -x5 Hardwood -x10 Slime 750 Gold Curiosity Lure Increases your chance to catch rare fish. -This lure can only be found by breaking open boxes or barrels in the Quarry, Mines, Skull Cavern, or Volcano Dungeon OR will be dropped by Mummies and other special monsters in Skull Cavern. -Makes catching Ice Pip, Lava Eels, Mutant Carp, and Legend fish slightly easier/more common. N/A N/A Dressed Spinner -Unlocks at Fishing Level 8 but can be discovered in Fishing Treasure Chests starting at Fishing Level 6. -Reduces the maximum delay between nibbles by 7.5 seconds, increasing the number of bites you get per day. -This lure can only be found by breaking open boxes or barrels in the Quarry, Mines, Skull Cavern or Volcano Dungeon OR will be dropped by Mummies and other special monsters in Skull Cavern. -Makes catching Ice Pip, Lava Eels, Mutant Carp, and Legend fish slightly easier/more common. -x2 Iron Bar -x1 Cloth 1,000 Gold Lead Bobber Adds weight to your “fishing bar”, preventing it from bouncing along the bottom. -Unlocks at Fishing Level 6. -This will stop the Fishing Bar from bouncing along the bottom, but it really isn’t much of a useful tool. N/A 200 Gold Quality Bobber Boosts the quality of the fish you catch. -Can only be crafted once the player has completed Willy’s request “Juicy Bugs Wanted”. -This will increase the quality of the fish caught by one level, so it helps reel in Iridium quality fish without the need to get a “Perfect Catch”. -x1 Copper Bar -x20 Sap -x5 Solar Essence N/A Spinner The metal tab and colorful streamers create an enticing spectacle for fish. Increases the bite rate when fishing. -Unlocks at Fishing Level 6. -Similar to the Dressed Spinner tackle, this will reduce the maximum delay before a nibble by 3.75 seconds. -x2 Iron Bar 500 Gold Trap Bobber Causes fish to escape slower when you aren’t reeling them in. -Unlocks at Fishing Level 6. -One of the best types of tackle to use, as it makes it harder for fish to escape. The progress bar on the right side of the fishing bar will decrease 33% slower when the fish is outside of the bar with this tackle attached. -x1 Copper Bar -x10 Sap 500 Gold Treasure Hunter Fish don’t escape while collecting treasures. Also slightly increases the chance to find treasures. -Unlocks at Fishing Level 7. -Increases the chance to find Fishing Treasure Chests by 5%. -When attempting to collect the treasure chests, the progress bar will remain static and steady when the fish is outside of the Fishing Bar. -If the fish is still within the Fishing Bar, the progress bar will continue to rise. -x2 Gold Bar 750 Gold

Types of Bait in Stardew Valley

Bait is a great way to get a fish to bite in Stardew Valley, but it also can make fishing slightly easier when paired with the right Tackle.

Here are all of the types of Bait available in Stardew Valley.

Bait Name What it does How it helps Crafting Recipe Purchase price from Willy Bait Causes fish to bite faster. Must first be attached to a fishing rod. -Unlocked at Fishing Level 2. -Decreases the time it takes for a fish to nibble by 50%. -Decreases the chance to catch trash items. -x1 Bug Meat 5 Gold Magic Bait Allows you to catch fish from any season, time, or weather, from whichever type of water you cast into. -This recipe and bait can only be purchased from Qi’s Walnut Room on Ginger Island, so it will take a while to obtain it. -While the bite rate is the same as standard bait, it makes catching fish that are out of season much easier. -x1 Radioactive Ore -x3 Bug Meat -Unlocked at Fishing Level 9. -Increases the player’s chance to catch Fishing Treasure Chests by 15%. -Even though it states the fish don’t like the taste, the bite rate is in fact the same as standard Bait. Magnet Increases the chance of finding treasures when fishing. However, fish aren’t crazy about the taste. -Unlocked at Fishing Level 9. -Increases the players chance to catch Fishing Treasure Chests by 15%. -Even though it states the fish don’t like the taste, the bite rate is in fact the same as standard Bait. -x1 Iron Bar 1,000 Gold Wild Bait A unique recipe from Linus that gives you a chance to catch two fish at once. -Unlocked by obtaining 4 Friendship Hearts with Linus. -Decreases the time between nibbles by 62.5%. -You cannot catch two legendary fish at once with this bait, but you still have plenty of other types of fish to reel in two at a time while using this. -x10 Fiber -x5 Slime -x5 Bug Meat N/A

There you have it! That is all of the bait and tackle available in Stardew Valley. Read below for more tips and tricks on the popular farming sim.

