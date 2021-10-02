Pokemon Unite best Sylveon build – Moveset, Battle & Held Items

If you want to master Attacker ‘mon Sylveon in Pokemon Unite, you’re going to need to know its best build which includes moveset, Battle Item, and Held Items.

As an Attacker, the popular Fairy-type focuses on dealing damage and warding the enemy team away from the goal.

It is important to learn the ropes to be a good team player in the Nintendo Switch and mobile MOBA, and doing so means getting to grips with how to play the Eeveelution. Here’s Sylveon’s best build in Pokemon Unite.

Contents

Best Sylveon build Pokemon Unite

From the best moves to use to the Battle and Held items you need to get the most out of the Pokemon’s potential, here’s everything you need to know to mess up the battlefield with Sylveon.

Sylveon moveset

Move Unlocked At Upgrade Level Swift Level 1 Level 7: Upgrades into Mystical Fire or Hyper Voice Mystical Fire Level 7 Level 10: Gives Sylveon one more flame Draining Kiss Level 6 Level 12: Increases move’s HP restoration. Fairy Frolic (Unite Move) Level 8 –

At the beginning of the match, Eevee should choose Swift. This move damages opponents by shooting star-like discs at them.

Once you hit Level 2, learn Baby Doll Eyes: an move that not only deals damage, but also decreases the enemy’s Attack – perfect for when you’re in a group and have them surrounded.

Read More: Every Pokemon in Pokemon Unite ranked

At Level 6, Draining Kiss takes over Baby Doll Eyes, and at level 7, Mystical Fire replaces Swift as one of the best Sylveon moves to use.

Best Sylveon Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Held Item What it Does Max Stat Boost Focus Band Recovers HP for three seconds when the Pokemon drops to low HP. Defense +30 Sp. Defense +30 Wise Glasses Increases Sp. Atk by 5%. Sp. Atk + 39 Shell Bell When the Pokemon hits with a move, it recovers a minimum of 60 HP. The higher the Pokemon’s Sp. Atk, the more HP it recovers. Sp. Atk + 24 Move Cooldown -4.5%

Focus Band: Focus Band gives Sylveon a nice Defense boost, giving it an extra edge when charging in and attacking foes. When combined with the Band’s HP boost, it means you’re more likely to come out on top in a skirmish.

Focus Band gives Sylveon a nice Defense boost, giving it an extra edge when charging in and attacking foes. When combined with the Band’s HP boost, it means you’re more likely to come out on top in a skirmish. Wise Glasses: Because the Gen VI ‘mon relies on its Special Attacks, the Sp. Atk boost from the Wise Glasses helps to boost damage, making it insanely useful to have.

Because the Gen VI ‘mon relies on its Special Attacks, the Sp. Atk boost from the Wise Glasses helps to boost damage, making it insanely useful to have. Shell Bell: Like the previous Held Item, the Shell Bell also raises Sylveon’s Sp. Atk stat. Not only that, but it also heals depending on how high its Special Attack is. Combined with the Wise Glasses, it makes the Attacker an absolute powerhouse.

Best Sylveon Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

Battle Item What it Does Unlocked At Eject Button Quickly moves your Pokemon in the designated direction. Trainer Level 11

Eject Button: Equipping the Eject Button as your Battle Item is the best choice for Sylveon. As an Attacker, Sylveon gets right into the fight and can sometimes find itself in a sticky situation. This item means you can escape fast – or zip to a fleeing enemy to finish them off.

Sylveon Pokemon Unite stats

Sylveon Pokemon Unite evolution level

Trainers will need to reach Level 4 to evolve Eevee into Sylveon.

Eevee (Level 1) Sylveon (Level 4)

How to unlock Sylveon in Pokemon Unite

At the time of writing, it is currently unknown how much the Attacker will be. Based on past character additions, we can speculate that there will be two ways to unlock Sylveon in Pokemon Unite.

Purchase it with 8,000 Aeos Coins in the Unite Battle Committee Shop (unconfirmed)

in the Unite Battle Committee Shop (unconfirmed) Purchase it with 460 Aeos Gems in the Unite Battle Committee Shop (unconfirmed)

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the best Sylveon build and moveset in Pokemon Unite.

