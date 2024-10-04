Pokemon Go Mega Mawile: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

The next Mega Evolution joining Pokemon Go is Mega Mawile. So if you want to use this Steel/Fairy-type Pokemon in battles, you must know the perfect moveset to exploit its strengths.

Mega Mawile is well remembered among fans for the creepy, gigantic jaws on its head, but even more so for its great type combination, which gives it nine resistances and two immunities.

Now that it will debut in Niantic’s game during its own Raid Day on October 12, 2024, players can catch the Pokemon and take advantage of its many resistances in Pokemon Go battles using the following movesets.

Article continues after ad

Best moveset for PvP

For PvP, the ideal moveset to teach Mega Mawile is Fairy Wind as a Fast Move and Iron Head as a Charged Move.

Fairy Wind is the best Fast Move out of the bunch, as it’s the only one that benefits from STAB and has faster energy generation. However, depending on your opponent, you can switch to any other Fast Move on the list.

Article continues after ad

For the Charged Move, Iron Head charges faster and provides a secondary STAB to Mega Mawile’s Steel type. If you can afford a secondary Charged Move, use Power-Up Punch first to bait the shields out of your enemy (as it has a low energy cost) and then hit it with Iron Head.

Article continues after ad

THE POKEMON COMPANY

Best moveset for Raids

The best moveset you can teach Mega Mawile for Raids consists of Fairy Wind as a Fast Move and Play Rough as a Charged Move.

When a Pokemon has two types, it is almost always better to go just with one for Raid battles. In this case, due to the lack of a Steel Fast Move, you should always play on its Fairy-type side.

Fairy Wind might not be the strongest Fast Move, but it is cheap and benefits from STAB. More so, it is super fast, so it will allow you to unlock your Charged Move sooner.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As the only Fairy-type Charged Move, Play Rough is the way to go. It is a tad slow but deals massive damage in exchange for very little energy. Plus, it benefits from STAB and pairs nicely with Fairy Wind.

All moves Mega Mawile can learn in Pokemon Go

As a dual Steel/Fairy-type Pokemon, Mega Mawile can learn five potential Fast Moves and four potential Charged Moves:

Fast Moves

Bite (Dark)

Fire Fang (Fire)

Astonish (Ghost)

Ice Fang (Ice)

Fairy Wing (Fairy)

Charged Moves

Vise Grip (Normal)

Iron Head (Steel)

Play Rough (Fairy)

Power-Up Punch (Fighting)

That’s all there is to know about Mega Mawile’s best movesets in Pokemon Go. Don’t forget to check out How to get Remote Raid passes and learn some useful catching tips. If you’re a competitive player, go to our list of the Best Pokemon in the game.