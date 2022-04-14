Fighting-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

Here’s how to take advantage of Fighting-type Pokemon weaknesses in battle to bring them down.

Getting pummelled by those musclebound Fighting-type Pokemon? It’s not a surprise, these Pokemon are designed for combat. So, unless you know Fighting-type Pokemon weaknesses, they can be troublesome in battle. However, there are tried and tested ways to bring them down, no matter how puny your Pokemon seem in comparison.

Fighting-type Pokemon have been around since the very first generation of Pokemon games, so plenty of Trainers before you have struggled to overcome them. Let’s look at the weaknesses of Fighting-type Pokemon, as well as their resistances. This way you’ll know exactly which Pokemon and moves to use against them in battle.

Fighting-type Pokemon weaknesses

Fighting-type Pokemon have three primary weaknesses when it comes to moves and opposing Pokemon types, these are Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type Pokemon.

Therefore, when looking to take down a Fighting-type Pokemon, bring some that belong to those categories and focus on using moves related to those types.

Don’t forget that a Pokemon can have multiple types. For example, they may be a Fighting and Rock-type Pokemon. So be sure to take advantage of any other weaknesses they may have by being aware of their secondary type.

Fighting-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

As well as having weaknesses, Fighting-type Pokemon are also resistant against certain other types and moves. When going up against a Fighting-type Pokemon, avoid Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel-type Pokemon or moves.

Fighting-types are resistant to the damage they’ll do, and in some cases, may even do more damage against you. Therefore, either switch your Pokemon out when you come up against a Fighting type, or don’t have them on your team for that battle.

What is a Fighting-type Pokemon?

Fighting-type Pokemon can usually be identified by their look or attire. Such Pokemon are usually dressed or designed to look like martial artists or some other defining characteristic.

They may be extremely muscular or enter the battle in some kind of fighting stance. Some Fighting-type Pokemon are pure, but others may have a second type. So, always factor this into how you approach the battle.

So, that’s how you bring down Fighting-type Pokemon. For more content like this, check out our other ‘mon lists:

