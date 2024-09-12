Which Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes Timed Research should you choose?

The Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes Timed Research challenge comes with two branches, each of which includes a unique slate of Pokemon that will be attracted by Incense.

The Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes event will kick on September 26, 2024, one that heavily focus on the Galar region. The upcoming event will include the debut of Shiny Zacian, and give trainers a chance to get the Galarian version of Weezing.

Additionally, Niantic confirmed plans to released a branched Timed Research challenge. This challenge will be aptly named after the Pokemon Sword & Shield games, which featured the Galar region.

The path chosen will affect what Pokemon will be attracted to trainers by Incense during the event, plus the Collection Challenge requirements. Picking the right path is very important.

So, which path should you choose in Legendary Heroes? Here’s a look at the perks that come with each, plus our recommendations.

Sword Path

Those who selected the Sword Path will encounter these Pokemon when attracted by Incense:

Seedot*

Scraggy*

Gothita*

Deino*

Swirlix*

Passimian*

*denotes Shiny

Shield Path

The Shield Path, meanwhile, will attract these Pokemon:

Larvitar*

Lotad*

Croagunk*

Solosis*

Spritzee*

Oranguru*

And as mentioned previously, the path chosen will also affect which Collection Challenge will be made available.

Which one should you choose?

From a competitive standpoint, the Sword Path offers significantly more power, hence why you should choose it if you’re looking to get the most out of the event.

Hydreigon, the final evolution form of Deino, is a top-50 Pokemon in Master League player, per PvPoke. Passimian is a good option for that format, as well. Additionally, Slurpuff, the evolution of Swirlix, is a top-140 Pokemon in Ultra League play and is among the better Fairy-types in the game.

Oranguru is quite good for Ultra League play, as it ranks #78 per PvPoke. Additionally, getting enough Larvitar can help acquire the supremely-powerful Tyranitar, at least in the console games.

But, Tyranitar doesn’t rank particularly well in Master League, as there’s plenty of Pokemon (Palkia, Gyarados) that can break though against it thanks to type advantage and the Dark/Rock-type’s weaknesses.

However, those who aren’t concerned about competitive play might want to focus on what Pokemon are needed for the Pokedex. That, however, will largely be determined by one’s individual progress in the game.

Be sure to check out how to beat Giovanni in Pokemon Go, plus a look at the upcoming events schedule in Pokemon Go.