Pokemon Unite Badge meaning: All medals explained

After every match in the TiMi Studios MOBA, Trainers are awarded medals. Here is an explanation of the Pokemon Unite Badge meaning and what the accolades give you.

If you’ve ever been confused about the medals in Pokemon Unite, you are not alone! The post-match symbols marked next to your Trainer’s name aren’t actually explained in the free-to-play title.

This guide will take a comprehensive look at what each badge actually means and how to obtain them. Here is a full breakdown of the MOBA’s medal system and what each of them stands for.

Pokemon Unite Medals explained

If you’ve ever finished a battle in Unite, you will be familiar with the post-match screen that shows the results of the contest. While there, however, you may have also noticed that some players have little symbols next to their names.

Outside of the coveted MVP Crown, there isn’t a detailed explanation for what the rest of the badges actually mean. Which is pretty surprising since they are present in Ranked and Standard matchmaking.

Below we will list every single medal available in the TiMi Studios MOBA and how to obtain them.

Pokemon Unite Badges meaning

Medal Meaning How to obtain MVP Crown The Trainer with the most Goals scored, Assists, KOs, Healing, and all-around performance across the board. Assist The Trainer with the most Assists in the match (helping other teammates knock out opponents). Best Score The Trainer who scored the most Goals (Aeos Orbs) by the end of the contest. Healed The Trainer who healed the most damage throughout the match (includes self-heals, and healing others). Injured The Trainer who received the most damage throughout the battle (includes being knocked-out, and any form of HP loss). KO The Trainer who knocked out the most enemies (specifically opposing players). Goal Interrupt The Trainer who blocked the most goals in the match (stopping enemies in the middle of their scoring animation). Silver All-Rounder MVP All-Rounder Pokemon who have scored at least 70 points. Silver Attacker MVP Attacker Pokemon who have scored at least 70 points. Silver Defender MVP Defender Pokemon who have scored at least 70 points. Silver Speedster MVP Speedster Pokemon who have scored at least 70 points. Silver Supporter MVP Supporter Pokemon who have scored at least 70 points. Gold All-Rounder MVP All-Rounder Pokemon who have scored over 80 points in a match. Gold Attacker MVP Attacker Pokemon who have scored over 80 points in a match. Gold Defender MVP Defender Pokemon who have scored over 80 points in a match. Gold Speedster MVP Speedster Pokemon who have scored over 80 points in a match. Gold Supporter MVP Supporter Pokemon who have scored over 80 points in a match.

How to get medals in Pokemon Unite?

The easiest way to obtain medals in the MOBA is to zone in on a specific goal. If you want the Healer badge, for instance, a Supporter character like Eldegoss is perfect for obtaining the accolade with its ability Cotton Guard.

If you want to score the Goal Interruptor, then Defender Snorlax can knock enemies off of goal zones using its Block attack.

What do you get from Pokemon Unite Badges?

Players hoping to unlock rewards for each match will be let down as Pokemon Unite medals don’t actually give you anything. The badges are purely a pat on the back and a visual cue to let Trainers know how they performed.

Since you are going to be trying your best in every battle anyways though, it’s just a bonus acknowledgment that you fought the very best. Users trying to score a little extra, however, should not waste their time trying to find these.