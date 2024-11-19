Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Primeape Deck build

One of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s underdog best decks centers around Primeape, so here is how to curate the best lineup for this fighting-based collection.

As the meta for Pokemon TCG Pocket begins to take shape, players are figuring out which cards, types and decks are the most effective.

Whether that be building a deck around many of the powerful EX cards or going for a more unorthodox approach, there are plenty of different ways to stack your hand in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

One such build that quickly became a go-to for many players has Primeape at the center. This fighting-type Pokemon can deal some huge damage, when used correctly.

For those eager to spruce up your Fighting-type collection or try something different a little bit left of center, here is our guide for curating the best Primeape deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

What makes Primeape so effective in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Primeape is a great choice to build a whole deck around as it can be handy in getting some big damage on the board early while also giving you the capacity to stack your Bench and be ready to continue the onslaught when Primeape does meet their end.

It’s important that you put Promo-A Mankey in your deck because this version of Mankey will deal 10 damage to itself when attacking.

While this sounds like a detriment, this is the perfect way to trigger Primeape’s ultimate damage, wherein they will deal an additional 60 damage points for having already taken damage themselves.

All you need to do is use Mankey once to inflict 10 damage onto itself, evolve it into Primeape, and then you’ll have activated its ultimate damage. Since Primeape only requires two Energy, you can attack as soon as you’ve evolved it.

Best Primeape Deck build in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Of course, much more needs to go into this build besides Promo-A Mankey and Primeape. Here are all the cards we recommend stacking your deck with to make this build most effective.

X2 Promo-A Mankey

X2 Primeape

X2 Professor’s Research

X2 Potion

X2 Poke Ball

X2 Sabrina

X2 Giovanni

X2 Machop

X2 Machoke

X2 Machamp ex

You must include two Potions in this build, as you’ll have to keep topping up Primeape’s health to ensure they don’t bow out before you’ve been able to deal some heavy damage to your opponent.

Moreover, including Sabrina will protect Primeape from facing off against a stronger enemy, as the card will move your opponent’s active Pokemon back onto their bench.

Giovanni will provide extra damage to Primeape’s attacks, boosting the attack damage up to 130 when facing off against Dark-type Pokemon.

Stacking your deck with Poke Ball and Professor’s Research will help you generate more cards to your hand and speed up your gameplay and strategy.

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

If and when Primeape goes down in battle, ensuring you have a strong backup to finish the job is important. We recommend going down the Machamp EX route. This version of Machamp only requires three energy levels to unlock its Mega Punch ability, which deals with a base level of 120 damage.

What’s more, Machamp EX has a hefty 180 HP, making it a great back secondary Pokemon to come in and finish off the job.

What is the Primeape deck most effective against in TCG Pocket?

Fighting-type Pokemon are effective against Dark and Normal-type Pokemon. However, none of the best decks in the current meta are Dark-based, so don’t expect to be handed an easy fight too often.

However, as Pokemon TCG Pocket continues to evolve and more types are added, this deck will also be effective against Steel, Rock, and Ice.

What is the Primeape deck weak against in TCG Pocket?

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Alongside building the best deck possible, you must also look for what Pokemon types are most effective against your own. Given that Primeape is a Fighting-based build, any Psychic decks will be effective against it.

In particular, the Mewtwo EX build will be the hardest of the bunch to defeat.

Given how devasting Mewtwo’s damage is, Primeape can be wiped off the board instantly, and with 150 HP, Mewtwo cannot be killed in one attack. However, an Alakazam deck will also provide a tough battle for Primeape.

For more Pokemon TCG Pocket content, check out our guides on how to transfer your data, how to get free packs as well as how to collect all Immersive cards.