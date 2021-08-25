Best Pokemon Unite Blastoise Build: Moveset, Held Items & Stats

The Kanto starter is one of the strongest Defenders in the TiMi Studios MOBA with the right Held Items and moveset. Here is the best Pokemon Unite Blastoise build that will have you stunning enemies while defending your teammates with ease.

In Pokemon Unite, the Defender role consists of fighters who are meant to protect teammates. Kanto’s Blastoise is the latest to join the group and is packed with moves to stun and disrupt opponents in the TiMi Studios MOBA.

The popular Squirtle evolution uses its tanky defensive shell to absorb damage while using its torrent of water attacks to leave enemies paralyzed. This guide will take a look at the best Pokemon Unite Blastoise moveset for the free-to-play multiplayer.

Advertisement

Contents

Best Blastoise build Pokemon Unite

From Held Items to the best abilities that make up its moveset, here is everything you need to know about turning Blastoise into one of the most disruptive Defenders in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite Blastoise moveset

Move Unlocked At Upgrade Level Water Gun (Ranged) Level 1 Level 4 Hydro Pump (Ranged) Level 5 Level 11: The move’s damage is increased. Surf (Dash) Level 7 Level 13: Blastoise gets a shield when this move hits. Hydro Typhoon (UNITE Move) Level 9 –

At the beginning of the match, Trainers should choose Water Gun first as it acts as a strong ranged attack to keep enemies at a distance. Once in your lane, you can use it to hit opposing players as the move also decreases their speed. This is great for slowing down escape attempts. The second move you will get is Skull Bash which paralyzes anyone that it hits. Using these two abilities back to back is a deadly combination.

Advertisement

When Squirtle evolves into Wartortle at Level 5, we recommend choosing Hydro Pump. This powerful attack not only dishes out a large amount of damage, but it also has a Shove status effect which can be used to knock players off your goal zone. The move can be used both for interrupting goals, as well shoving players around in team fights. Hydro Pump can even be used to snipe min-bosses such as Drednaw or Zapdos.

Read More: Pokemon Unite mobile iOS and Android release date

After hitting level 7, make sure to choose Surf as your final ability. Just like Slowbro, the move will act as a form of crowd control. You will use the move to dive into groups of enemies to shove and disrupt them. The upgraded version at level 13 also gives you a shield, making Blastoise an even tankier defense.

Advertisement

In the late game, players should be using the upgraded version of Surf to crash into team fights such as Zapdos, before popping off its Unite move Hydro Typhoon.

[Back to top]

Best Blastoise Pokemon Unite Held Items

Held Item What it Does Max Stat Boosts Buddy Barrier When the Pokemon uses its Unite Move, that ‘mon and the nearby ally with the lowest HP are each granted a shield equal to 40% of their max HP. HP + 600 Focus Band When the Pokemon drops to low HP, then each second for three seconds, it recovers 8% of the HP it had lost. Def + 30

Sp. Def + 30 Muscle Band When basic attacks hit, the damage is increased 3% of the opposing Pokemon’s remaining HP. Attack + 15

Basic Attack Speed +7.5%

Buddy Barrier: Buddy Barrier has perfect synergy with Blastoise’s Unite move, Hydro Typhoon, as it gives the Pokemon multiple shields that stack. The Held Item also grants the Defender 600 HP at max level, truly making the Kanto starter a tank.

Buddy Barrier has perfect synergy with Blastoise’s Unite move, Hydro Typhoon, as it gives the Pokemon multiple shields that stack. The Held Item also grants the Defender 600 HP at max level, truly making the Kanto starter a tank. Focus Band: Because Blastoise will be diving into enemies regularly with its Surf ability, Focus Band will give the Defender enough extra survivability to escape each encounter. The add-on gives the tanky turtle that little extra HP to stay alive.

Because Blastoise will be diving into enemies regularly with its Surf ability, Focus Band will give the Defender enough extra survivability to escape each encounter. The add-on gives the tanky turtle that little extra HP to stay alive. Muscle Band: Although the Water-type will mainly be used to stun and disrupt, Muscle Band will add extra damage to its Hydro Pump and Surf attacks. The Held Item will also give the Gen I character more power to its basic attack which really adds up over time.

Best Blastoise Battle Item Pokemon Unite

Battle Item What it Does Unlocked At Full Heal Removes all status conditions and makes your Pokemon immune to hindrances for a short time. Trainer Level 14 Eject Button Quickly moves your Pokemon in the designated direction. Trainer Level 11

Full Heal: Because Blastoise will mainly be used for stunning and disrupting opposing team players, Full Heal can be used to protect you when diving into enemies. The Battle Item will ensure that you don’t get stunned and have your own moves interrupted.

Because Blastoise will mainly be used for stunning and disrupting opposing team players, Full Heal can be used to protect you when diving into enemies. The Battle Item will ensure that you don’t get stunned and have your own moves interrupted. Eject Button: The second item we recommend is Eject Button. Since Blastoise is a bulky Defender that will constantly be throwing itself into battle, Eject Button combined with Focus Band will allow you to escape and live to see another battle.

[Back to top]

Blastoise Pokemon Unite Stats

Level HP Attack Defense Special Attack Special Defense Speed 1 3225 150 100 50 70 3700 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15

Pokemon Unite Blastoise Evolution Level

Trainers will have to work their way to the tanky turtle, as the Pokemon has three evolution stages. Squirtle evolves starting at level 5, with Wartortle evolving into Blastoise at Level 9.

Squirtle (Level 1) Wartortle (Level 5) Blastoise (Level 9)

How to unlock Blastoise in Pokemon Unite

Just like the other Pokemon in the game, Blastoise can only be playable once Trainers obtain a special License.

To unlock Blastoise in Pokemon Unite, you’ll need to purchase a Blastoise License from the Unite Battle Committee shop for either 460 Aeos Gems or 8,000 Aeos Coins .

from the Unite Battle Committee shop for either . Once in a match, players will first start out as Squirtle. Utilize its Water Gun and Hydro Pump abilities to quickly gain XP from neutral enemies and opposing players. Wartortle will evolve into Blastoise once hitting level 9.

[Back to top]

For more tips and tricks on becoming the ultimate Pokemon Unite player, check out our guides below:

Advertisement

Absol | Alolan Ninetails | Blissey | Cinderace | Cramorant | Crustle | Eldegoss | Gardevoir | Gengar | Greninja | Lucario | Machamp | Mr Mime | Slowbro | Snorlax | Wigglytuff | Venusaur | Zeraora | How to play All-Rounders | How to play Attackers | How to play Defenders | How to play Supporters | How to play Speedsters | How to unlock Zeraora | All Held Items & what they do |