Pokemon Sword and Shield type chart - strengths and weaknesses - Dexerto

Pokemon Sword and Shield type chart – strengths and weaknesses

Published: 18/Nov/2019 20:53 Updated: 13/May/2021 13:41

by Paul Cot

Type effectiveness — how strong or weak a Pokemon is against a particular type — has been a core part of the games since the franchise was introduced back in 1988, and Pokemon Sword and Shield’s type chart is no different.

In-game, the winner of a battle can often be determined by whether you correctly use type effectiveness in the best manner. Despite this, there are a few elements to be aware of, though.

Whether your Pokemon’s attack is super effective or not is based on the opponent’s type and your species’ move type, not its actual type. For example, grass-types are weak against bug-type moves, but if you have a bug-type that is using a psychic-type move, it won’t be super effective.

Contents

Sword and Shield Starters
The Pokemon Company
You’ll need to know your type effectiveness to become the very best.

How many Pokemon types are there?

Throughout the Pokemon series, there are a total of 18 types of Pokemon. Particular types of Pokemon are often susceptible and effective against various types.

Fire-types are a good example of this, whereby they are effective against bug, grass, ice, and steel-types but weak against ground, rock, and water.

Pokemon Sword & Shield type chart table

A table listing each type’s particular strengths and weaknesses can be seen below:

Type Strengths Weaknesses
Bug  Grass / Dark / Psychic Fire /Flying / Rock
Dark Ghost / Psychic Bug / Fairy / Fighting
Dragon Dragon Dragon / Fairy / Ice
Electric Flying / Water Ground
Fairy  Fighting / Dark / Dragon Poison / Steel
Fighting Dark / Ice / Normal / Rock / Steel Fairy / Flying/ Psychic
Fire Bug / Grass / Steel / Ice Ground / Rock /  Water
Flying Bug / Fighting / Grass Electric / Ice / Rock
Ghost Ghost / Psychic Dark / Ghost
Grass Ground / Rock / Water Bug /Fire/ Flying / Ice / Poison
Ground Electric / Fire / Poison / Rock / Steel Grass / Ice / Water
Ice Dragon / Flying / Grass / Ground Fighting / Fire / Rock / Steel
Normal   Fighting
Poison Fairy / Grass Ground / Psychic
Psychic Fighting / Poison Bug / Dark / Ghost
Rock Bug / Fire / Flying / Ice Fighting / Grass / Ground / Steel / Water
Steel Fairy / Ice / Rock Fighting / Fire / Ground
Water Fire / Ground / Rock Electric / Grass

Type effectiveness

Despite the table above, there is actually more to type effectiveness than just looking at the above table. Super effective moves will deal double the damage whereas ‘weak’ moves will deal half. There are also a few moves that will deal no damage at all, such as normal-type attacks against ghost-types.

That’s not all, though, as dual-types also play an important role. This complicates things a little more, but once you get your head around it, it will make more sense.

Dual-type Pokemon, as the name suggests, have two types. If the move you are using is effective against both the opposing Pokemon’s typing, it will in 4x the damage. Conversely, if the move is weak against both, then it will be just 1/4 of the overall damage.

BulbapediaPokemon effectiveness chart: Damage output based on attacking and defending types.

The best example of a super-effective attack is water against rock and ground. Geodude is a dual rock and ground-type, meaning that any water attacks against it will be 4x as effective.

The opposite of this would occur when a Fairy-type move is used against Heatran, a dual steel and fire-type. This would result in just 1/4 of the damage.

Of course, learning all of the strengths and weaknesses will undoubtedly take time, but utilizing our guide here will help you on your way to becoming Galar’s number one trainer in the world!

