Why is Pokemon Unite being delisted in some regions?

The multiplayer ‘battle arena’ game Pokemon Unite first hit Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms in 2021, piggybacking off the popularity of similar titles like League of Legends.

Now, several years and dozens of characters later, Pokemon Unite is running into trouble in certain regions and is set to be delisted. Unfortunately, the reasons are not entirely straightforward. Below, is everything to know about the situation, and how it may affect players in the specified regions.

Where is Pokemon Unite being delisted?

At the time of writing, Pokemon Unite is being delisted in Belgium and The Netherlands. Players in the region have spotted this, as shown in this Reddit post. It has also been corroborated by Serebii.

While there is still no official announcement on the Pokemon Unite website, it seems that Pokemon Unite will be delisted in these regions on November 30th, 2025. Ahead of this, Aeos Gem sales and user registration will be stopping on October 31st, 2024.

Why is Pokemon Unite being delisted?

Belgium has much more restrictive laws around loot boxes and microtransactions than other regions, often not allowing games to sell any item that does not clearly define what is being bought.

For instance, if you buy anything with a ‘chance’ to earn one rare item, but you likely earn a common item, you do not know what you are buying.

For this reason, titles like Pokemon Masters EX are already banned in Belgium and The Netherlands, and the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket will not be released in the region either.

That’s all we have on Pokemon Unite being delisted for now but we will update this guide if anything changes. For now, if you’re diving back into the game be sure to check out our guides covering Pokemon Unite codes, and the Pokemon Unite roster.