All Battle Items in Pokemon Unite & how they work

In Pokemon Unite, players can use Battle Items to heal their Pokemon’s HP and status conditions in battle. Here is a list of every one Trainers can utilize in the Nintendo Switch MOBA.
When Pokemon Unite releases on July 21st, 2021, players will have 20 Pokemon to choose from. Just like the Game Freak RPG’s, Trainers will be able to heal their character’s HP and status conditions.
The team-based MOBA will launch with eight classic items to aid you in battle. Below we will break down how to use every Battle Item, and detail what they do.
All Battle Items in Pokemon Unite
Eject Button
- What it does: Quickly moves your Pokemon in the designated direction
- Unlocked: Trainer level 11
- Cooldown: 55 seconds
Fluffy Tail
- What it does: Leaves wild Pokemon unable to act for a short time and also increases damage dealt to them
- Unlocked: Trainer level 10
- Cooldown: 25 seconds
Full Heal
- What it does: Removes all status conditions from your Pokemon and makes it immune to hindrances for a short time
- Unlocked: Trainer level 14
- Cooldown: 40 seconds.
Goal-Getter
- What it does: Doubles goal-scoring speed for a short time
- Unlocked: Trainer level 17
- Cooldown: 120 seconds.
Potion
- What it does: Restores some of your Pokemon’s HP
- Unlocked: Trainer level 3
- Cooldown: 30 seconds.
Slow Smoke
- What it does: Creates a cloud of smoke that greatly decreases the movement speed of opposing Pokemon for a short time
- Unlocked: Trainer level 13
- Cooldown: 40 seconds
X Attack
- What it does: Raises your Pokemon’s Attack and Sp. Atk for a short time
- Unlocked: Trainer level 7
- Cooldown: 40 seconds
X Speed
- What it does: For a short time, increases your Pokemon’s movement speed and prevents their movement speed from being decreased
- Unlocked: Trainer level 8
- Cooldown: 40 seconds
How do Battle Items in Pokemon Unite work
In Pokemon Unite, Trainers will only be able to bring ONE Battle Item into a match. These carried objects can heal health, clear status conditions, as well as boost stats temporarily.
Battle Items are chosen before each battle, and can not be changed once the fight has started. Players can unlock more items the higher their Trainer level is increased.
