Best settings in Pokemon Unite: 60 FPS, advanced controls, more

Pokemon Unite has a wide arrange of control and gameplay options that can actually make a major difference in how you play. Here is a breakdown of the MOBA’s best settings that will have you winning battles with greater ease.

Players jumping into Pokemon Unite for the very first time will be given a streamlined version of the game. Many of its default gameplay options were designed around the multiplayer being played on mobile devices.

Trainers looking to get the full experience out of the team-based MOBA, however, should change their settings immediately. Below we will go over the advanced controller options that will give you an edge on opponents.

Advertisement

Best Pokemon Unite Settings

How to change your settings

Step 1: On the home menu, click the “X” button to pull up the sidebar.

On the home menu, click the “X” button to pull up the sidebar. Step 2: Scroll down to the very bottom and click the “Settings” tab.

Pokemon Unite 60 FPS

Once you are on the settings page, the very first tab will list “Frame Rate.” If you are playing on portable, you will want to change the setting from “Medium” to “High.”

Read More: How to change your name in Pokemon Unite



Doing this will allow the portable version to run at 60 FPS. The game actually has this setting on by default when it’s docked, though portable users have to change it.

The only caveat here is that the game can sometimes dip in frames depending on your internet quality. Those who prefer a locked 30 FPS can switch it back by going back to medium.

Pokemon Unite best control settings

The control settings easily have the biggest impact on the game. Switching over to Advanced Controls, for instance, will give players an extra button to differentiate between neutral enemies and opponent players.

Advertisement

Your character’s attack will never snap to a nearby wild NPC again when in a battle against the opposing team. Another nifty feature is the Lock-On Icon which lets users select which opposing player they want to target.

Opponent Lock-On Property: Select Lowest Remaining HP (Value)

Attack Controls: Select Advanced Controls

Automatic Basic Attacks: Off

Boosted Attack Gauge: On

Lock-On Icon: On

In-Motion Pursuit Distance: Standard

In-Motion Purside Mode: Off

Scoring Controls: Press Button

Camera Follows Moves: On

Move Aim Follows Movement Direction: On

Move Aim snaps to nearby target: Off

Aim Assist: Assist Off

TiMi Studios has actually offered a wide range of options, so players should make sure to try out different setting configurations to find out which one works best for them.

Read More: 6 Pokemon Unite meta tips you need to know



While Pokemon Unite’s default gameplay is good for beginners, Trainers will definitely want to change their settings as soon as they get a few battles under their belt.