10 best Fairy-type Pokemon ranked: Togekiss, Sylveon, Zacian & more

Fairy-type Pokemon have a great reputation for being both cute and deadly. Here are the strongest ones you need on your team to take you to victory.

They may not be as common as Water and Fire-types, and they may not be as well-rounded as Normal-types, but it’s definitely worth your time seeking out a strong set of Fairy-type Pokemon as they can be a powerful asset.

Perhaps most importantly, these are well-known Dragon killers. Before they were introduced in Gen VI, Dragon-types were widely considered to be the most powerful – but vulnerability to Fairy Pokemon puts a kink in their armor.

Not all of them are going to be worth your time, though, and there are a few duds hidden among the gems. Anyway, let’s run through the strongest.

10. Togekiss

For a long time, Togekiss was considered one of the best Fairy-types in the game. While it’s since been overtaken by more recent additions to the Pokedex, there’s still a place for this ‘mon in your collection.

Being a dual Fairy/Flying-type makes it a very unique combination, and it has an impressive Special Attack base stat of 120 and Special Defense base state of 115. With moves like Charm and Dazzling Gleam, it can become quite a powerful force.

9. Grimmsnarl

When Grimmsnarl made its debut in Sword & Shield, it turned heads as one of the most unique-looking Fairies in the franchise. Its harsh design hasn’t put players off incorporating it into their teams, though, as it’s actually quite a decent fighter.

Dark/Fairy typing means it only has two weaknesses, Fairy and Steel, and there aren’t too many of those types around. Meanwhile, a base Attack stat of 120, coupled with a wide range of Physical coverage moves, makes it very powerful against a range of opponents.

Grimmsnarl does have several weak points, though. It’s very slow with a Speed base stat of 60, meaning it will rarely get to attack first, and its Defense base stat of 65 means it won’t put up much of a fight if you’re playing the long game. Use this one wisely.

8. Sylveon

As far as appearances go, the pink-and-white Sylveon is the cutest Fairy-type going. Being an evolution of Eevee, it was always going to become a fan favorite – but it’s also proven its ability on the battlefield.

Sylveon’s ability Pixilate boosts any Normal-type move by 20% and turns it into a Fairy-type attack, meaning a powerful move like Hyper Beam with its 150 base power can be boosted by 20% and given same-type attack bonus (STAB).

Its total base stats of 525 may be pretty low compared to the other Pokemon on this list, but it stands out when it comes to Special Defense (130) and Special Attack (115). It has a decent HP base stat of 95, too, which isn’t too shabby.

7. Gardevoir

One of Gen III’s most recognizable Pokemon is Gardevoir. Originally a pure Psychic-type, the fan-favorite became a dual Psychic/Fairy-type from Gen VI onwards – a change that arguably boosted both its popularity and usefulness.

Gardevoir’s Attack base stat (65) and Defense base stat (65) are relatively poor, but it excels when it comes to Special Attack (125) and Special Defense (115), and has access to some useful support moves like Healing Wish and Trick, as well as some powerful STAB-boosted moves like Psyshock and Moonblast.

It has some great abilities, too. Trace copies the opponent’s ability when switched in, which can work heavily in its favor, while Synchronize passes on any status effects onto the opponent. Overall, Gardevoir may not last long on the battlefield, but it will leave an impact.

6. Clefable

Gen 1’s signature Fairy-type Clefable may seem like a relatively insignificant Pokemon when compared to the other powerful creatures on this list. But, you would be wrong to dismiss it entirely, as it has a few important factors working in its favor.

Clefable also has great coverage, with access to powerful moves from a wide variety of types such as Flamethrower (Fire), Ice Beam (Ice), Shadow Ball (Dark), Thunderbolt (Electric), and Psychic (Psychic), which gives it an advantage in almost any situations.

The ability Magic Guard prevents indirect damage, meaning Clefable won’t have to worry about status effects like Burn and Poison or attacks like Leech Seed. This also means it can hold the Life Orb – an item that boosts power but inflicts damage on the user – without taking damage.

Stats-wise, it’s not the most exciting of the Fairy-types, but with an HP base state of 95, a Special Attack base state of 95, and a Special Defense base stat of 90, it can definitely stand its ground in battle.

5. Tapu Fini

When Pokemon Sun & Moon debuted, it introduced the Guardian Deities, four Fairy-type Legendaries that each have their own secondary type. They’re all great choices, but we think that the Fairy/Water-type Tapu Fini is the standout, especially if you’re looking for a defensive ‘mon.

Tapu Fini has the highest Defense base stat (115) and Special Defense base stat (130) of all four of the Guardian Deities, while its typing leaves it immune to Dragon-type moves and resistant to common Fire, Fighting, Bug, Dark, Ice, and Water-type moves, making it one of the best bulky Pokemon around.

Access to Calm Mind helps increase its Special Attack and Special Defense, while its ability Misty Surge protects Tapu Fini from status conditions and halves damage from Dragon-type moves, living up to the Fairy-type reputation of being Dragon slayers.

4. Diancie

Gen VI’s Mythical creature Diancie is one of the strongest Fairy-type Pokemon in the series, falling only behind Xerneas and Zacian when it comes to total base stats, where it racks up a total of 600.

It has the highest Defense base stat of any Fairy-type (150) and a matching Special Defense base stat, while its Attack and Special Attack base stats both sit pretty at 100. This means it’s flexible and can either be used as a wall or as a heavy hitter.

Diancie is hindered by its typing, though. Being a dual Fairy/Rock-type means it has four weaknesses, and it’s especially vulnerable to Steel-type attacks. This makes Diancie a precarious choice to take into battle, but one that could be well-rewarded in the right situation.

3. Magearna

Next up, we have another Mythical addition to the list: Gen VII’s artificial Pokemon Magearna.

The standout feature of Magearna is that it’s the heavily sought-after dual Fairy/Steel-type, giving it an incredible amount of type resistances and rendering it immune to both Poison and Dragon-type attacks.

When it comes to stats, this Pokemon excels specifically in Special Attack, where it has a whopping 130 base stat. Couple this with the ability Soul-Heart, which raises Magearna’s Special Attack every time a Pokemon faints, and it’s beastly.

Magearna has access to a wide range of move types, so a combination like Shift Gear, Thunderbolt, Ice Beam, and Focus Blast will make it a powerful attacker against a huge range of opponents. With 115 base stats in both Defense and Special Defense, it can take any damage that manages to get through.

2. Xerneas

Pokemon X’s cover star Xerneas was the first-ever Fairy-type Legendary in the franchise, and it lived up to those great expectations by becoming easily one of the best Fairies in the game.

What makes Xerneas so special is its signature move Geomancy, which raises the user’s Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed by two stages. While it does take two turns to charge, if Xerneas is holding the Power Herb, it can pull off the move in just one turn.

Considering its base Special Attack is already very high at 131, and that it has a wide pool of moves that can take advantage of this including Moonblast and Focus Blast, it’s no wonder why many trainers considered Xerneas to be OP.

In terms of abilities, Xerneas has a signature ability called Fairy Aura, which makes Fairy-type attacks even stronger. Combined with STAB, this makes it an incredibly powerful Fairy attacker.

1. Zacian

While Xerneas may be one of the best Fairies you can have on your team, it’s beaten out ever-so-slightly by Zacian, the franchise’s latest Fairy-type Legendary that appeared as the mascot of Pokemon Sword.

Zacian is powerful enough in its standard Hero of Many Battles form, with a total base stat of 670. Highlights include an impressive 138 Speed, a powerful 130 Attack, and a solid 115 Defense. This alone would make it one of the best choices here.

But give it a Rusted Sword to hold, and it becomes the epic Fairy/Steel-type Crowned Sword Zacian, the most powerful Fairy-type ever to grace the series. It has a whopping 720 base stat, putting it on par with the Mythical (and Godly) Arceus.

As well as boosting its base Attack to an earth-shattering 170, Zacian’s ability Intrepid Sword gives it a one-stage boost to Attack when switched into battle, making it an absolute machine with moves like Behemoth Blade and Close Combat.

It’s safe to say that Zacian, in either its Hero of Many Battles or Crowned Sword form, is the greatest Fairy-type in Pokemon history. We doubt that will change anytime soon.