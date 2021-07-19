All Held Items in Pokemon Unite & how they work

Pokemon Unite features a handful of Held Items that Trainers can use to power up their Pokemon’s stats. Here is a breakdown of every one available in the Nintendo Switch MOBA.

Pokemon Unite has a roster of over 20 Pokemon for players to choose from when it launches on July 21, 2021. Just like the Game Freak RPGs, each character is able to carry an item into battle.

The special objects can have a significant impact on gameplay if used strategically. Below we will list every held item in the game and explain what each of them does.

All Held Item in Pokemon Unite

Aeos Cookie

When the Pokemon scores a goal, its max HP increases by 100. Bonus: HP + 240.

Assault Vest

When the Pokemon is not in combat, they are granted a shield that nullifies Sp. Attack damage is equal to 9% of their max HP. Bonus: HP+270, Sp. Def + 42.



Buddy Barrier

When the Pokemon uses its Unite Move, that Pokemon and the nearby ally Pokemon with the lowest HP are each granted a shield equal to 20% of their max HP. Bonus: HP + 600.

Energy Amplifier

After the Pokemon uses its Unite Move, the damage the Pokemon deals is increased by 7% for a short time. Bonus: 7% damage.

Exp. Share

While the Pokemon has the fewest Exp. Points on its team, it gains 2 Exp. Points per second. However, it will no longer receive shared Exp. Points when its teammates defeat wild Pokemon. Bonus: HP + 240, Movement Speed + 150.

Fierce Attack Dumbells

When the Pokemon scores a goal, its Attack increases by 6. Bonus: Attack + 18.

Float Stone

Increases movement speed by 10% when the Pokemon is not in combat. Bonus: Attack + 24, Movement Speed + 120.

Focus Band

When the Pokemon drops to low HP, each second for three seconds, it recovers 2% of the HP it had lost. Bonus: Def + 30, Sp. Def + 30.

Leftovers

When the Pokemon is not in combat, it recovers 1% of its max HP every second. Bonus: HP + 240, HP Recovery + 9.

Muscle Band

When basic attacks hit, the damage is increased by 1% of the opposing Pokemon’s remaining HP. Bonus: Attack + 15, Basic Attack Speed +7.5%.

Rocky Helmet

When the Pokemon receives a certain amount of damage, damage is dealt to nearby opponents equal to 3% of those Pokemon’s Max HP. Bonus: HP+240, Defense +42.



Scope Lens

Increases the damage of basic attack critical hits. The higher the Pokemon’s attack, the more the damage increases. Bonus: Critical Hit Rate +6%, Critical-Hit Damage +12%.

Score Shield

While the Pokemon is attempting to score a goal, it is granted a shield equal to 5% of its Max HP and its goals cannot be interrupted while it is shielded. Bonus: HP + 240, Movement Speed + 150.

Shell Bell

When the Pokemon hits with a move, it recovers a minimum of 45 HP. The higher the Pokemon’s Sp. Atk, the more HP it recovers. Bonus: Sp. Atk + 24, Move Cooldown -4.5%.

Sp. Atk Specs

When the Pokemon scores a goal, its Sp. Atk increases by 8. Bonus: Sp. Atk + 24.

Wise Glasses

Increases Sp. Atk by 3. Bonus: Sp. Atk + 39.

How Held Items in Pokemon Unite work

In Pokemon Unite, Trainers can equip up to three items to their Pokemon. The carried objects give your character a stat bonus during the entire match.

Held Items are selected before each battle, and can not be changed once the fight has started. Players can unlock more items by purchasing them in the game’s own shop.

Each Held Item can also be upgraded to increase the stat bonuses using in-game currency. According to TiMi Studios, each one can be upgraded up to level 30.

Given that each Pokemon has its own set of special abilities that can also buff stats, finding the right combination of items to stack up these bonuses is key to outplaying your opponents.