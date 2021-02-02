 10 best Water-type Pokemon ever: Kyogre, Blastoise & more - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

10 best Water-type Pokemon ever: Kyogre, Blastoise & more

Published: 2/Feb/2021 19:20

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Best Water Types
The Pokemon Company

Share

Water-type Pokemon have consistently proven themselves to be one of the most popular choices in the games, but which one comes out on top?

With the likes of Legendary whale Kyogre and iconic Gen 1 starter Blastoise in their ranks, trainers have plenty to choose from when it comes to Water-types Pokemon. In fact, there are more of them than any other type across the entire Pokedex.

Not all of them are going to be worth a spot on your team, though, and oftentimes the Pokemon that look the best aren’t always the most powerful. On that note, here are the 10 best Water-types you need on your team if you want to wash away the competition.

10. Azumarill

Azumarill Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Azumarill is an unexpected standout in Pokemon.

Its base states may not be anything to write home about, but Azumarill has a number of features that make it a worthy fighter. Its incredible ability Huge Power doubles its attack stat, making it a more powerful choice than trainers may first realize.

Azumarill has 100 HP and 80 Defense, meaning it can withstand more than a few attacks and retaliate with the full power of its doubled Attack stats. Moves like Liquidation and Play Rough, which have a chance to reduce the opponent’s Defense and Attack respectively, take advantage of STAB (same-type attack bonus) and as a result will deal some hefty damage.

9. Gyarados

Gyarados
The Pokemon Company
Gyarados remains a solid choice over two decades later.

Any trainer worth their salt knows that despite how long and arduous the process of evolving Magikarp into Gyarados can be, it’s a challenge that’s more than worth following through with in every new generation of games.

Gyarados is commonly used as a powerful sweeper thanks to its solid 125 Attack stat, a range of powerful attacks like Hydro Pump and Thrash, and the status move Dragon Dance, which boosts Attack and Speed when used.

The final move Gyarados learns by leveling up, Hyper Beam, has an astonishing 150 Power, and its Intimidate ability lowers the Attack of opponents, making it a powerful addition to your lineup.

8. Swampert

The Pokemon Company
Swampert is one of the strongest starter Pokemon yet.

As far as starter evolutions go, Swampert is often considered to be one of the best out there. It made its debut in Gen 3 as the final evolution of the beloved Mudkip, and quickly became a favorite among trainers.

It has the highest base total stats (535) of any starter Pokemon, but Swampert’s standout quality is without a doubt its dual Water/Ground typing, which renders it immune to Electricity and resistant to Poison, Rock, Steel, and Fire.

The only weakness it has is Grass, although it should be noted that this is a x4 weakness, so trainers will want to avoid using it in battle when going up against Grass-type opponents.

7. Dracovish

Dracovish
The Pokemon Company
Dracovish has one of the most powerful moves in Sword & Shield.

The creepy fossil-based Dracovish may seem like an unusual choice for this list, as its stats are largely unimpressive. It has a total of 505 base stats and struggles particularly with Special Attack (70) and Special Defense (80).

But where it stands out is Fishious Rend, one of the most powerful attacks in the history of Pokemon. It has an immense 170 Power when it moves first, and that’s not to mention any boosts that come into play with STAB or Dracovish’s Strong Jaw ability, which powers up the move even more.

Fishious Rend alone arguably makes Dracovish one of the best Water-type choices for any offensive-based team, particularly when taking on slower opponents.

6. Blastoise

Blastoise Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Blastoise is a classic and remains a powerful addition to any trainer’s team.

Being a Gen 1 starter evolution, Blastoise remains one of the most popular Pokemon in the ever-growing Pokedex. But it’s not just nostalgia that keeps players coming back, as this pure Water-type got the power to back up its popularity, even if it’s not the best overall stats-wise.

As of Sword and Shield, Blastoise now has the Shell Smash move, which lowers its Defense and Special Defense, but significantly raises its Attack, Special Attack, and Speed stats. This turns it into a potent offensive choice, making already-solid moves like Hydro Pump, Surf, Liquidation, and Scald even stronger.

Blastoise is also one of the few Water-types to have both Mega Evolution and Gigantamax forms, meaning there are ways to significantly power it up across generations. It also benefits from the Rain Dish ability, which allows it to slowly heal itself when it’s raining.

5. Toxapex

Toxapex
The Pokemon Company
Toxapex is one of the best defense Pokemon out there.

It’s not the most appealing looking Pokemon, we’ll admit, but Toxapex is here to do one thing, and do that thing incredibly well: Defend.

Toxapex is one of the best defensive walls in the game, and can learn a number of moves to help it stay in battle for ages. Recover can be used to restore 1/2 of its HP, while Haze can eliminate all stat changes of Pokemon engaged in battle, which is great for eliminating an opponent’s setup.

Offense-wise it benefits from Toxic, which poisons its opponent and cannot miss thanks to its typing, and the popular Scald, which has a not-too-shabby 80 Power and a 30% chance of burning its opponent.

4. Suicune

Suicune Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Suicune doesn’t just look good, it’s also a great defense.

If you’re looking for a defensive Water-type that can also dish out damage, look no further than Suicune. This bulky Legendary Pokemon has 115 Defense and 115 Special Defense, and access to a number of moves that help it stay strong against even the most formidable opponents.

Calm Mind can be used to raise its Special Defense and Special Attack even more, while Rest means it can restore its HP fully and remove any non-volatile conditions. Used wisely, the Legendary Pokemon Suicune can be incredibly difficult to take down.

3. Greninja

Greninja
The Pokemon Company
Greninja has earned its status as a fan-favorite Pokemon.

Greninja has become a mascot for the Pokemon franchise since it debuted in Gen 6 games X and Y, and has even been voted the world’s favorite Pokemon. That’s not just because of how cool it looks – although that does help, of course.

The dual Water/Dark-type creature has very high Speed (122) which can help you sneak in a powerful blow before your opponent. Its new Ash-Greninja form, introduced in Sun and Moon, makes it even more powerful as its total stats boost to 640 with a significant increase in Attack and Special Attack.

Meanwhile, Greninja’s hidden ability Protean allows it to become the type of the last move it last used, giving it STAB for any move and changing its type resistances. This makes Greninja a unique and often unpredictable Pokemon to help lead you to success in competitive battles.

2. Palkia

Palkia
The Pokemon Company
Palkia is a great dual Dragon/Water-type choice.

While Primal Kyogre may have the highest total stats of any Water-type Pokemon, Palkia has the highest of any standard form Water-type with 680 in total, making it a great alternative to our number one choice.

Palkia is a strong wallbreaker thanks to its 120 Attack and 150 Special Attack stats, as well as a relatively high 100 Speed stat. Spacial Rend is a standout signature move with 100 Power, a high chance of a critical hit, and of course that STAB bonus.

It doesn’t have many type resistances – only Steel, Water, and Fire – and has no immunities, but it is neutral to the majority of types, meaning it can withstand most hits without receiving particularly high damage, especially thanks to its bulky nature.

Like many other Legendaries, Palkia’s Pressure ability also comes in handy when dealing with opponents who spam overpowered moves, as they’ll lose 2 PP instead of 1 every time a hit lands.

1. Kyogre (Primal Form)

Kyogre Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Kyogre remains the most powerful Water-type Pokemon.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise for long-time Pokemon fans. Kyogre is incredibly popular not only because of its Legendary origins, but also because it boasts some genuinely incredible stats.

When in its Primal Form, Kyogre has one of the highest total stats of any type, not just Water-types, with 770 to its name. In this form it also boasts a whopping 150 Attack and 180 Special Attack, ensuring it can wipe out any opponent with ease.

Even in its regular form, it’s still one of the most formidable additions to any trainer’s team, with 670 total base stats and access to wildly powerful moves like Water Spout, Giga Impact, and Hyper Beam, all of which have 150 Power.

As if that wasn’t enough, Kyogre’s Drizzle ability gives a 50% boost in Power to any Water-type moves, which makes it even more lethal on the battlefield, especially when going up against Fire, Ground, and Rock-type opponents.

Kyogre is without a doubt the best Water-type in Pokemon history, and that’s unlikely to change any time soon.

Opinion

Adam Fitch: Call of Duty League succeeds where the Overwatch League fails

Published: 2/Feb/2021 14:37 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 14:42

by Adam Fitch
Scump and Super
MLG/Robert Paul

Share

Call of Duty League Overwatch League

Activision Blizzard are behind both the Call of Duty League and Overwatch League but one is better positioned for success than the other — surprisingly, it’s the newer competition that’s in a better state. Can the latter be saved by learning lessons from the former?

The Overwatch League is the most ambitious attempt at replicating a traditional sports model in esports to date. Charging anywhere from $30m to $60m for investors to acquire a city-based team, Activision Blizzard planned for the competition to thrive off of home events. We’re approaching the fourth season of the league and they’re yet to get this model off the ground.

After only three seasons, viewership is trending the wrong way. While the developer tried to pedal a narrative about it increasing by comparing different metrics year-on-year, the league’s viewership actually dropped 61.4% in Season 3 when compared to the metrics from 2019.

The Call of Duty League launched a couple of years after the Overwatch League but it seems much more promising. It’s not perfect by any stretch of the imagination but, with any hope, it will continue to grow and prove that different models can be viable in the industry. I had a look at some of the problems facing the OWL and how the CDL is positioned in these same areas. The results surprised me.

formal optic chicago
Call of Duty League
OpTic Gaming returned to its rightful owner, H3CZ, in the off-season, and excitement for the league has never been higher.

Leagues ahead of the competition

The stars of the show

Call of Duty esports has always been great for up-and-coming talent to have opportunities to prove themselves, especially when it comes to the year-ending World Championship. Open brackets allowed for newcomers to face off against veterans. Though this changed with the inception of the franchised league, in the most recent pre-season we saw unfamiliar faces get called up by franchise teams: Subliners’ HyDra and Legion’s Fire are prime examples.

The path to pro for Overwatch has been criticized for years and, still, Activision Blizzard are yet to figure it out. As I get into below, the league more than ever needs a new crop of talent for its 20 teams to choose from as familiar professionals depart.

Despite the decent number of new faces entering the top ranks of competitive Call of Duty, there’s very little churn in the scene. There are veterans who have been competing for close to a decade, if not more. Fans are very familiar with Scump, Clayster, Crimsix, and Apathy, for example. In Overwatch League’s short lifespan, we’ve seen players come and go for numerous reasons — whether that’s for deplorable behavior, for burnout and health issues, or to move on to a completely new title. This is a worrying trend for the league.

By the numbers

Activision
Call of Duty League is offering incentives for players to tune in to the upcoming season of tournaments.

Data is a major component of decision-making in business. From what viewers respond to the most, to the best event format for ticket sales, to how best to integrate a broadcast in-game, measuring performance is important when attempting to optimizing performance. Call of Duty esports has been active, in an official sense, since at least 2007 with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Overwatch in its entirety has only been in the public realm since mid-2016. There’s a lot more data for the developers to go on when it comes to Call of Duty — whether it’s currently utilized to its full potential or not is another matter, but it’s ready and waiting.

According to Twitchmetrics, Overwatch had an average of 15,326 viewers with a peak viewership of 64,710 in the past month. Warzone alone, the battle royale component in the oft-changing Call of Duty landscape, had an average viewership of 67,445 with 328,984 viewers. Cold War doubled the performance of Overwatch on a casual basis, too. A lot of competitive viewership comes from casual players and spectators, so it’s noteworthy that there’s much more interest in watching casual Call of Duty than casual Overwatch these days.

I’m not done yet…

LA Thieves Call of Duty League
LA Thieves
Former OpTic legend Nadeshot returns to CoD with the LA Thieves brand for CDL’s second season.

One important aspect of appealing to new viewers and, hopefully, long-term supporters is having a low barrier to entry. Just like with Counter-Strike and Rocket League, Call of Duty is easy to understand for those who are new to the game. All three of these titles have layers of complexity for more enthusiastic, nuanced spectators to bite into too. Overwatch — with its six-versus-six format, flitting meta, and character-based gameplay — requires a lot of baseline knowledge for fans to truly understand the prowess of the players on the mainstage. This is an inherent flaw with the game.

Last, but perhaps one of the more crucial differences between the two leagues, is legacy. Overwatch League has 20 teams and over half of them are ran by ownership groups that were new to either operating a team or esports as a whole prior to this competition. This leaves them wide open to experiencing teething problems, which is even more problematic on a large-scale operation like the OWL. This means that plenty of the franchises weren’t attached to an existing organization with a fan base of their own, too, something that couldn’t be further from reality in the Call of Duty League.

The CDL only has one newcomer to the esports industry with its inaugural 12 franchises, and that’s Minnesota ROKKR. They tapped OpTic Gaming alum MiDNiTE to guide them through this tricky, unpredictable industry and that served them well. With teams like OpTic Gaming, FaZe Clan, and Team Envy having operated in CoD esports for years prior to these franchises being birthed, legacies and narratives were effectively carried over. This gave the CDL an inherent headstart, providing a fresh start while retaining a rich heritage.

No room for failure

Los Angeles Valiant is expected to continue under new ownership if Immortals do sell.
Activision Blizzard
Rumor has it that Immortals are selling the LA Valiant to a new Chinese ownership group.

It’s in the industry’s best interest for the Overwatch League to succeed. For better or for worse, the league is an indicator of how worthy of investment esports is among business veterans outside of esports. The likes of Robert Kraft (Boston Uprising), the Kroenke family (Los Angeles Gladiators, Los Angeles Guerrillas), and Gary Vaynerchuk (Minnesota ROKKR) are involved with Activision Blizzard’s franchised leagues and you’d be silly to assume that their contemporaries and competition aren’t paying attention to the moves they’re making.

If the Overwatch League folds after four or five years, it would suggest to those who aren’t too savvy that esports is a bad investment. It’s much easier for elder businesspeople to understand the long-standing models from traditional sports – of which, Overwatch League is inspired by – and thus they may well think: “This model works in sports so it should be in esports.”

Those who think this way may well not be the people we want in the industry, but I’d wager that they’ll play a not-insignificant role in funding and mainstream adoption in the next couple of decades. Let’s hope Call of Duty League can serve as an example for its sister league and Activision Blizzard make the rights call for the long-term success of this emblematic conversation.