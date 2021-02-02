10 best Water-type Pokemon ever: Kyogre, Blastoise & more - Dexerto

Water-type Pokemon have consistently proven themselves to be one of the most popular choices in the games, but which one comes out on top?

With the likes of Legendary whale Kyogre and iconic Gen 1 starter Blastoise in their ranks, trainers have plenty to choose from when it comes to Water-types Pokemon. In fact, there are more of them than any other type across the entire Pokedex.

Not all of them are going to be worth a spot on your team, though, and oftentimes the Pokemon that look the best aren’t always the most powerful. On that note, here are the 10 best Water-types you need on your team if you want to wash away the competition.

10. Azumarill

Its base states may not be anything to write home about, but Azumarill has a number of features that make it a worthy fighter. Its incredible ability Huge Power doubles its attack stat, making it a more powerful choice than trainers may first realize.

Azumarill has 100 HP and 80 Defense, meaning it can withstand more than a few attacks and retaliate with the full power of its doubled Attack stats. Moves like Liquidation and Play Rough, which have a chance to reduce the opponent’s Defense and Attack respectively, take advantage of STAB (same-type attack bonus) and as a result will deal some hefty damage.

9. Gyarados

Any trainer worth their salt knows that despite how long and arduous the process of evolving Magikarp into Gyarados can be, it’s a challenge that’s more than worth following through with in every new generation of games.

Gyarados is commonly used as a powerful sweeper thanks to its solid 125 Attack stat, a range of powerful attacks like Hydro Pump and Thrash, and the status move Dragon Dance, which boosts Attack and Speed when used.

The final move Gyarados learns by leveling up, Hyper Beam, has an astonishing 150 Power, and its Intimidate ability lowers the Attack of opponents, making it a powerful addition to your lineup.

8. Swampert

As far as starter evolutions go, Swampert is often considered to be one of the best out there. It made its debut in Gen 3 as the final evolution of the beloved Mudkip, and quickly became a favorite among trainers.

It has the highest base total stats (535) of any starter Pokemon, but Swampert’s standout quality is without a doubt its dual Water/Ground typing, which renders it immune to Electricity and resistant to Poison, Rock, Steel, and Fire.

The only weakness it has is Grass, although it should be noted that this is a x4 weakness, so trainers will want to avoid using it in battle when going up against Grass-type opponents.

7. Dracovish

The creepy fossil-based Dracovish may seem like an unusual choice for this list, as its stats are largely unimpressive. It has a total of 505 base stats and struggles particularly with Special Attack (70) and Special Defense (80).

But where it stands out is Fishious Rend, one of the most powerful attacks in the history of Pokemon. It has an immense 170 Power when it moves first, and that’s not to mention any boosts that come into play with STAB or Dracovish’s Strong Jaw ability, which powers up the move even more.

Fishious Rend alone arguably makes Dracovish one of the best Water-type choices for any offensive-based team, particularly when taking on slower opponents.

6. Blastoise

Being a Gen 1 starter evolution, Blastoise remains one of the most popular Pokemon in the ever-growing Pokedex. But it’s not just nostalgia that keeps players coming back, as this pure Water-type got the power to back up its popularity, even if it’s not the best overall stats-wise.

As of Sword and Shield, Blastoise now has the Shell Smash move, which lowers its Defense and Special Defense, but significantly raises its Attack, Special Attack, and Speed stats. This turns it into a potent offensive choice, making already-solid moves like Hydro Pump, Surf, Liquidation, and Scald even stronger.

Blastoise is also one of the few Water-types to have both Mega Evolution and Gigantamax forms, meaning there are ways to significantly power it up across generations. It also benefits from the Rain Dish ability, which allows it to slowly heal itself when it’s raining.

5. Toxapex

It’s not the most appealing looking Pokemon, we’ll admit, but Toxapex is here to do one thing, and do that thing incredibly well: Defend.

Toxapex is one of the best defensive walls in the game, and can learn a number of moves to help it stay in battle for ages. Recover can be used to restore 1/2 of its HP, while Haze can eliminate all stat changes of Pokemon engaged in battle, which is great for eliminating an opponent’s setup.

Offense-wise it benefits from Toxic, which poisons its opponent and cannot miss thanks to its typing, and the popular Scald, which has a not-too-shabby 80 Power and a 30% chance of burning its opponent.

4. Suicune

If you’re looking for a defensive Water-type that can also dish out damage, look no further than Suicune. This bulky Legendary Pokemon has 115 Defense and 115 Special Defense, and access to a number of moves that help it stay strong against even the most formidable opponents.

Calm Mind can be used to raise its Special Defense and Special Attack even more, while Rest means it can restore its HP fully and remove any non-volatile conditions. Used wisely, the Legendary Pokemon Suicune can be incredibly difficult to take down.

3. Greninja

Greninja has become a mascot for the Pokemon franchise since it debuted in Gen 6 games X and Y, and has even been voted the world’s favorite Pokemon. That’s not just because of how cool it looks – although that does help, of course.

The dual Water/Dark-type creature has very high Speed (122) which can help you sneak in a powerful blow before your opponent. Its new Ash-Greninja form, introduced in Sun and Moon, makes it even more powerful as its total stats boost to 640 with a significant increase in Attack and Special Attack.

Meanwhile, Greninja’s hidden ability Protean allows it to become the type of the last move it last used, giving it STAB for any move and changing its type resistances. This makes Greninja a unique and often unpredictable Pokemon to help lead you to success in competitive battles.

2. Palkia

While Primal Kyogre may have the highest total stats of any Water-type Pokemon, Palkia has the highest of any standard form Water-type with 680 in total, making it a great alternative to our number one choice.

Palkia is a strong wallbreaker thanks to its 120 Attack and 150 Special Attack stats, as well as a relatively high 100 Speed stat. Spacial Rend is a standout signature move with 100 Power, a high chance of a critical hit, and of course that STAB bonus.

It doesn’t have many type resistances – only Steel, Water, and Fire – and has no immunities, but it is neutral to the majority of types, meaning it can withstand most hits without receiving particularly high damage, especially thanks to its bulky nature.

Like many other Legendaries, Palkia’s Pressure ability also comes in handy when dealing with opponents who spam overpowered moves, as they’ll lose 2 PP instead of 1 every time a hit lands.

1. Kyogre (Primal Form)

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise for long-time Pokemon fans. Kyogre is incredibly popular not only because of its Legendary origins, but also because it boasts some genuinely incredible stats.

When in its Primal Form, Kyogre has one of the highest total stats of any type, not just Water-types, with 770 to its name. In this form it also boasts a whopping 150 Attack and 180 Special Attack, ensuring it can wipe out any opponent with ease.

Even in its regular form, it’s still one of the most formidable additions to any trainer’s team, with 670 total base stats and access to wildly powerful moves like Water Spout, Giga Impact, and Hyper Beam, all of which have 150 Power.

As if that wasn’t enough, Kyogre’s Drizzle ability gives a 50% boost in Power to any Water-type moves, which makes it even more lethal on the battlefield, especially when going up against Fire, Ground, and Rock-type opponents.

Kyogre is without a doubt the best Water-type in Pokemon history, and that’s unlikely to change any time soon.