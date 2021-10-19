Pokemon Unite best Greedent build – Moveset, Battle & Held Items

If you want to dominate matches as Defender ‘mon Greedent in Pokemon Unite, you need to know its best build which includes moveset, Held Items, and Battle Item.

As a Defender, the Normal-type focuses on protecting the rest of the team against enemy attacks and advances.

It is important to learn the ropes the Nintendo Switch and mobile MOBA in order to be a good team player, and doing so means learning how to play the Gen VIII ‘mon. Here’s Greedent’s best build in Pokemon Unite.

Contents:

Best Greedent build Pokemon Unite

From the best moves to use to the Battle and Held items you need to unlock the Pokemon’s potential, here’s everything you need to know to be a good team player as Greedent.

Advertisement

Greedent moveset

Move Unlocked At Upgrade Level – Thief – – – Wish – – – Gyro Ball – – – Stuff Cheeks (Unite Move) – –

At the time of writing, not much is known about Greedent in Pokemon Unite before its release on October 20.

Read More: Every Pokemon in Pokemon Unite ranked

We know its moves via a datamine, but not when they unlock or their upgrade levels. We’ll update this article once more information comes to light.

[Back to top]

Best Greedent Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Held Item What it Does Max Stat Boost Weakness Policy Increases the Pokemon’s Attack for a short time by a minimum of 2% when the Pokemon receives damage. This increase grows larger the more times damage is received. HP +210Attack +15 Leftovers When the Pokemon is not in combat, it recovers 1% of its max HP every second. HP + 240HP Recovery + 9 Buddy Barrier When the Pokemon uses its Unite Move, they and the nearby ally with the lowest HP are each granted a shield equal to 20% of their max HP. HP + 600

Weakness Policy: This is the perfect Held Item for Greedent as it is incredibly useful when escaping narrow situations as it boosts Attack when it receives damage. It is also good when you’re in a 1v1 skirmish.

This is the perfect Held Item for Greedent as it is incredibly useful when escaping narrow situations as it boosts Attack when it receives damage. It is also good when you’re in a 1v1 skirmish. Leftovers: Because the Gen VIII ‘mon is a Defender, it is one of the most important roles to prevent being knocked out. Leftovers help this by restoring 1% HP every second it’s out of battle.

Because the Gen VIII ‘mon is a Defender, it is one of the most important roles to prevent being knocked out. Leftovers help this by restoring 1% HP every second it’s out of battle. Buddy Barrier: Most of the time, you’ll be in a group when playing as the Normal-type. Buddy Barrier gives you and your nearby teammate a shield when you use your Unite Move, ideal for taking on Drednaw or Rotom.

Best Greedent Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

Battle Item What it Does Unlocked At Eject Button Quickly moves your Pokemon in the designated direction. Trainer Level 11

Eject Button: Equipping the Eject Button as your Battle Item is the best choice for Greedent. As a Defender, the ‘mon can find itself in some sticky situations, especially if ganged up on and outnumbered. The item allows it to escape quickly to avoid dying.

[Back to top]

Greedent Pokemon Unite stats

Level HP Attack Defense Special Attack Special Defense Speed 1 – – – – – – 2 – – – – – – 3 – – – – – – 4 – – – – – – 5 – – – – – – 6 – – – – – – 7 – – – – – – 8 – – – – – – 9 – – – – – – 10 – – – – – – 11 – – – – – – 12 – – – – – – 13 – – – – – – 14 – – – – – – 15 – – – – – –

Greedent Pokemon Unite evolution level

It is currently unknown what level Skwovet will evolve into Greedent, but based on other characters in Pokemon Unite, it could be level 4.

Skwovet (Level 1) Greedent (Level ?)

How to unlock Greedent in Pokemon Unite

Greedent is one of the prizes being given out during Pokemon Unite’s Halloween Festival 2021.

It’s unclear whether it’ll be available to purchase using Aoes Coins or Gems after this.

Advertisement

[Back to top]

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the best Greedent build and moveset in Pokemon Unite.

For more tips and tricks on becoming the ultimate Pokemon Unite player, check out our guides below:

Absol | Alolan Ninetails | Blastoise | Blissey | Charizard | Cinderace | Cramorant | Crustle | Eldegoss | Garchomp | Gardevoir | Gengar | Greninja | Lucario | Machamp | Mr Mime | Pikachu | Slowbro | Snorlax | Talonflame | Wigglytuff | Venusaur | Zeraora | All Held Items | All Battle Items | Best settings | Badge & medals explained