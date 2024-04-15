Pokemon Go Mega Beedrill: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Beedrill became a powerful beast once it finally got its Mega Evolution in Pokemon Go, so here are Mega Beedrill’s best movesets for both PvP and Raid battles.

Bug and Poison-type Pokemon have historically been left behind in Pokemon Go‘s competitive mode, and poor Beedrill is unfortunate enough to have both of them.

However, its Mega Evolution boosted its stats so much that it turned it into one of the best Bug attackers in the game along with fellow Mega Pinsir.

So now that you’ll have plenty of chances to get yourself a Mega Beedrill during the Bug Out event, here are the best movesets you can teach it.

Contents

THE POKEMON COMPANY

Pokemon Go Mega Beedrill all moves

The vicious Mega Beedrill has a total of three Fast Moves and seven Charged Moves in the game, giving it a decent amount of options to pick from. Here’s its full moveset:

Mega Beedrill Fast Moves

Poison Jab (Poison/STAB)

Infestation (Bug/STAB)

Bug Bite (Bug/STAB/Elite TM)

Mega Beedrill Charged Moves

Aerial Ace (Flying)

Sludge Bomb (Poison/STAB)

X-Scissor (Bug/STAB)

Fell Stinger (Bug/STAB)

Drill Run (Ground/Elite TM)

Frustration (Normal/Shadow Pokemon)

Return (Normal/Purified Pokemon)

Pokemon Go Mega Beedrill best PvP moveset

Mega Beedrill’s best PvP moveset consists of Poison Jab as a Fast Move and X-Scissor as a Charged Move.

Out of the three Fast Moves available, Poison Jab is clearly the best option, as it deals the same amount of damage as Infestation for half the energy.

As for the Charged Move, Aerial Ace doesn’t benefit from STAB and it’s overall an inferior move, just like Fell Stinger. Both Sludge Bomb and X-Scissor are great moves that benefit from STAB, and while the first one deals a lot more damage, the other is way faster and cheaper, allowing Mega Beedrill to force the enemies’ shields.

If you can afford a second Charged Move, go with Drill Run, as it can deal good damage while also amplifying Mega Beedrill’s coverage against Steel-type Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company/Niantic

Pokemon Go Mega Beedrill best Raid moveset

The best moveset for Mega Beedrill in Raid battles is Poison Jab as a Fast Move and Sludge Bomb as a Charged Move.

Poison Jab is, as mentioned above, Mega Beedrill’s best Fast Move mostly because of the amount of damage it can deal with so little energy.

As for the Charged Move, it’s better to play on Mega Beedrill’s one type, so pairing Poison Jab with Sludge Bomb is the way to go.

You can change Poison Jab for Bug Bite in case you want to target Grass-type Pokemon better.

That’s all you need to know about Mega Beedrill’s movesets in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check out our other guides:

