Best moveset for Darkrai in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

The Mythical Pokemon looms over the already well established anti-Ghost and Psychic metagame. Its many advantages, as well as the great moves this Dark-type has, make it a huge asset to any team. So without further ado, here’s the best moveset to teach Darkrai to make it extra powerful in Pokemon Go.

Darkrai is a Dark-type Pokemon that can be found in the Sinnoh region, and was introduced in Gen 4 as one of the Mythical Pokemon alongside Phione, Manaphy, Shaymin, as well as the iconic Arceus.

This Pokemon has an attack-based stat spread of 285 (ATK), 198 (DEF), and 172 (STAT), and can reach a max CP value of 4227 in Pokemon Go. Even though it’s vulnerable to Fighting, Bug, and Fairy moves, it’s still a very powerful option to have on your team.

Within a large pool of variable moves, here are the best ones you can pick to maximize Darkrai’s full potential.

Best moveset for Darkrai

The best moveset players can pick for this solo-type Mythical Pokemon consists of Snarl as a Fast Move and Shadow Ball as a Charged Move, with 17.28 damage per second. This move combo gives Darkrai the highest total DPS and it’s also a solid moveset for PvP battles.

Snarl is a great move that helps provide more energy thanks to its regenerating qualities, giving the Pokemon the chance to use its more powerful Charged Moves.

Dark Pulse is a very good option, but Shadow Ball is better stat-wise. This very strong move deals 100 of damage without requiring a lot of energy, making it an excellent nuking strategy.

All moves Darkrai can learn

Darkrai has 2 Fast Moves and 4 Charged Moves available in Pokemon Go. Those attack range from Fighting to Poison, as well as Ghost-type, giving this Dark Pokemon a very versatile pool move to work with.

Darkrai Fast Moves

Feint Attack (Dark/STAB)

Snarl (Dark/STAB)

Darkrai Charged Moves

Dark Pulse (Dark/STAB)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Sludge Bomb (Poison/Elite TM)

Is Darkrai any good in Pokemon Go?

Darkrai is an A Tier list Pokemon in Pokemon Go, and even with its Fighting-type weakness, it’s sure to be a good asset to any player’s team. However, keep in mind that because of its high CP, it doesn’t qualify for the Great League.

Even though there are quite a few better Dark-type options like Umbreon, Zarude, and Weavile, Darkrai can take down some strong threats such as Giratina, Gallade, Jirachi, and even Mewtwo.

Now that you know Darkrai’s best moveset, check out the rest of our guides to become the ultimate Trainer in Pokemon Go.

