How to get Legendary Zeraora for free in Pokemon Unite

TiMi Studios is celebrating the release of Pokemon Unite on July 21 by giving away Alolan Mythical Zeraora for a limited time. Here is how Nintendo Switch players can claim the Sun & Moon Legendary for free.

The Pokemon Company surprised fans when they revealed that Gen VII Legendary Zeraora will be a playable character when Pokemon Unite launches on July 21 on the Nintendo Switch.

Here are the steps on how players can unlock the character in the MOBA for free. Trainers need to act fast, however, as the Mythical is a special fighter that is only available for a limited time only.

How to get Zeraora in Pokemon Unite for free

Pokemon Unite’s roster has been bumped up from 19 to 20 as Legendary Zeraora was announced as the game’s newest Speedster role character. While the Alolan Mythical will launch with the title, it will also only be available for a small amount of time.

Thankfully, TPC is giving away the ‘mon for free as a part of the MOBA’s release. Nintendo Switch players need to simply claim the reward when the game releases on July 21.

Below we will break down the steps Trainers need to take to claim and add the powerful Electric-type to the game’s roster.

Steps to getting Zeraora in Pokemon Unite for free

Step 1: Boot up your Nintendo Switch and download Pokemon Unite on the eShop. The game is not yet added to the store, but you can find it here when it is.

Boot up your Nintendo Switch and download Pokemon Unite on the eShop. The game is not yet added to the store, but you can find it here when it is. Step 2: Once Pokemon Unite launches on July 21st, 2021, load up the game and log into your account to play it.

Once Pokemon Unite launches on load up the game and log into your account to play it. Step 3: After logging in, the game will tell you that if you received Zerarora’s Unite License. You can now redeem this in-game to play the Alolan Legendary.

After logging in, the game will tell you that if you received Zerarora’s Unite License. You can now redeem this in-game to play the Alolan Legendary. Step 4: Players MUST log in and play Pokemon Unite BEFORE Tuesday, August 31st, 2021. And that’s it –simply logging in before the listed expiration date is all you need to do. Easy, right?

Nintendo Switch owners will be the first to get their hands on the beloved character, however, TiMi Studios has assured mobile users on Android and iPhone devices that they will also get Zeraora in September.

“Mobile players, don’t worry—you’’ll be able to get Zeraora as well. We’ll announce the details here, so stay tuned!” their Twitter post read.