When is Pokemon Unite coming to mobile? iOS & Android release date

While the MOBA has already launched on the Nintendo Switch, the game is gearing up to also release on iOS and Android devices soon. Here is when Pokemon Unite is coming to mobile according to TiMi Studios.

After months of anticipation, Pokemon Unite finally made its debut on the Switch. Unfortunately for mobile players, the hit MOBA was given a second release window by developer TiMi Studios.

The wait is almost over as the free-to-play title will be hitting other devices soon. Here is everything we know about when it will launch on iOS and Android devices.

Pokemon Unite mobile release date

When Pokemon Unite was finally given its launch date, TiMi Studios surprised fans when they announced that it would be releasing first on the Nintendo Switch as a separate launch altogether.

In a blog post from July, the Chinese developer told mobile players to hang tight though as the free-to-play MOBA would be releasing on the iOS and Android platforms in September 2021.

“Pokemon UNITE will become available in September 2021 on mobile devices, which will also include language support across both mobile devices and Nintendo Switch in French, Italian, Spanish, and German,” the announcement read.

When is Pokemon Unite coming out on mobile?

Unfortunately at the time of writing, TiMi Studios and the Pokemon Company have been tight-lipped about the exact releases date for mobile devices.

Outside of saying it will release “some time” in September 2021, there have been no further updates about the game’s second launch on iOS and Android.

Assuming that the game doesn’t miss its release window, thankfully eager players won’t have to wait very much longer. Plus the game will debut with Gardevoir.