Best moveset for Swampert in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

If you’ve just evolved a Swampert in Pokemon Go, you might be wondering what its best moveset is and whether it’s any good for PvP Battles. Let’s find out!

With the Mudkip Community Day Classic bringing the Hoenn starter back into focus in Pokemon Go, loads of Trainers will be catching the Water-type Pokemon and evolving it into its final form Swampert.

This Go Battle League fan-favorite will also get the Community Day-exclusive attack Hydro Cannon when evolved during the event, so it’s important to know if it’s worth keeping or teaching it a different move.

Below, you’ll find out the best moveset to teach Swampert in Pokemon Go, as well as tips on when to use it in PvP Battles against other Trainers.

Contents

Best moveset for Swampert in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets that Swampert can learn in Pokemon Go is Mud Shot as a Fast Move and Hydro Cannon as a Charged Move.

Although Water Gun deals more damage than Mud Shot, the latter is the superior Fast Move because it has very high energy generation that gives Swampert much more frequent access to its brilliant Charged Moves.

The Community Day-exclusive Charged Move, Hydro Cannon, is pretty much essential for Swampert as it combines low cost with high STAB damage. If you can afford a second option, go with Earthquake for extra coverage.

All moves Swampert can learn in Pokemon Go

Swampert can learn a total of two Fast Moves and five Charged Moves (not including Return) in Pokemon Go, which we’ve listed below:

Swampert Fast Moves

Mud Shot (Ground)

Water Gun (Water)

Swampert Charged Moves

Earthquake (Ground)

Hydro Cannon (Normal)

Muddy Water (Water)

Sludge Wave (Poison)

Surf (Water)

Is Swampert any good in Pokemon Go?

Swampert has long been considered one of the best Pokemon in Pokemon Go, with a brilliant move pool that includes Hydro Cannon and a unique typing that leaves it vulnerable to just one type: Grass.

The best place for Swampert is arguably the Great League, where it can deal with the Fire, Poison, and Steel-types that dominate the meta, so it’s definitely worth keeping one just under the max 1,500 CP limit.

Swampert can also perform very well in the Ultra League, where there are loads of Steel-types but very few Grass-types to threaten it, so it’s a good idea to train up a second one to this league’s max 2,500 CP limit.

The most important thing to remember is that Swampert is only worth using in PvP Battles if it has Hydro Cannon its moveset, so make sure you evolve one during a Community Day or use an Elite Charged TM.