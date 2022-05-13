If you’ve just caught a Metagross in Pokemon Go, you might be wondering what its best moveset is, and whether it’s any good for the Go Battle League – here’s everything you need to know.

Metagross is a powerful Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon that can be deadly in the right hands when it comes to Pokemon Go’s PvP battles. However, the key to victory is utilizing this Pokemon’s best moveset and avoiding opponents it’s weak against.

Metagross is the final evolution of Beldum and evolves from Metang at level 45. This means it’s usually a high level when encountered and is capable of doing serious damage to opponents. Here’s the best moveset for Metagross to make it a champion in the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Metagross best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Metagross in Pokemon Go is Bullet Punch as a Fast Move and Meteor Mash as a Charged Move.

There are only two Fast Moves to choose between for Metagross, but Bullet Punch is the obvious choice for both PvP battles and Raids, as it has a good mix of damage output and energy gains.

Pair this with Meteor Mash as a Charged Move and you’ll be able to deal some epic Steel-type damage. If you can afford a second Charged Move, go with the Ground-type attack Earthquake for more coverage options.

All moves Metagross can learn in Pokemon Go

Metagross can learn two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves in Pokemon Go, and we’ve listed them all below:

Metagross Fast Moves

Bullet Punch (Steel-type)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type)

Metagross Charged Moves

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Flash Cannon (Steel-type)

Psychic (No big shock here: Psychic-type)

Meteor Mash (Steel-type)

Is Metagross any good in Pokemon Go?

As with many Pokemon that have evolved twice, Metagross is a pretty great option for your team when it has its best moveset. It’s a powerful Pokemon in PvP battles, but be aware of its weaknesses to Ground, Ghost, Fire, and Dark-type attacks.

The good news is that Metagross has quite a few resistances, including against Normal, Grass, Flying, Rock, Dragon, Ice, Fairy, Poison, and other Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon – which is very impressive.

Read More: All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Metagross has always been an effective Pokemon to use in Pokemon Go since it was released alongside the other Gen 3 species. It’s especially effective as a Steel-type attacker in Raid Battles.

In the Pokemon Go Battle League, Metagross is a mixed bag, but it gets progressively better as the rankings increase. Avoid using Metagross in Great and Ultra League matches, but feel free to unleash it in Master League battles – this is where the PvP potential of Metagross really shines through.

