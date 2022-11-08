Best moveset for Guzzlord in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Guzzlord has finally made its Pokemon Go debut, but is it any good? And what’s the best moveset to make the most of this powerful Ultra Beast? Let’s find out.

Just like Legendaries, Ultra Beasts are some of the strongest creatures you can catch in Pokemon Go – and that’s certainly true for the Junkivore Pokemon, Guzzlord, which is the latest Ultra Beast to be added to the game in November 2022.

If you’ve gone through the trouble of battling and catching this powerful Dark/Dragon-type Pokemon in a 5-Star Raid Battle, you’ll definitely want to make sure you’ve got the best moveset to make the most of it in the Go Battle League.

Niantic

Guzzlord best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets for Guzzlord is Dragon Tail as a Fast Move with Dragon Claw and Brutal Swing as Charged Moves.

Dragon Tail is a powerful Fast Move with average energy generation. Combined with the low-cost Charged Move Dragon Claw, Guzzlord will be able to dish out some hefty Dragon-type damage.

If you can afford a secondary Charged Move, go with Brutal Swing or Crunch for some extra Dark-type coverage. These are all great attacks and the best part is that this entire moveset comes with STAB.

All moves Guzzlord can learn in Pokemon Go

Guzzlord can learn two potential Fast Moves and four potential Charged Moves, which you can see below:

Guzzlord Fast Moves

Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Snarl (Dark)

Guzzlord Charged Moves

Brutal Swing (Dark)

Crunch (Dark)

Dragon Claw (Dragon)

Sludge Bomb (Poison)

Is Guzzlord any good in Pokemon Go?

It looks like Guzzlord is going to be an excellent addition to your Ultra League team, with loads of wins against big names like Giratina, Trevanant, and Swampert. It will be interesting to see how it shakes up the meta in the coming weeks.

Things don’t look quite so good for Guzzlord in the Master League. It’s certainly not the worst option you could choose, but it’s just not worth the cost of powering it up – especially as you’ll need loads of XL Candy to make it even slightly viable.

If you’re looking for a Raid attacker, Guzzlord is an okay choice but its Attack stat is quite low and there are plenty of Dark and Dragon-type Pokemon that will do a better job, like Hydreigon or Salamence.

Now that you know Guzzlord's best moveset, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

