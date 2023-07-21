Best moveset for Lucario in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Introduced during Gen IV, Lucario is a powerful dual-type ‘Mon in Pokemon Go, and having the best possible moveset for it will let you get the most out of the creature, especially after the Riolu Hatch Day.

It’s no secret that Lucario is a fantastically powerful Pokemon and an excellent Fighting/Steel type to have on your team if you’re looking for a little more firepower or just extra damage. However, no matter whether you’re grabbing Lucario to fill your Pokedex or use it for battles, it’s vital to equip it with the best moveset so you can take down Raids, Gyms and so much more in the game.

Article continues after ad

So, with that in mind, here’s the best moveset for Lucario in Pokemon Go and whether it’s a Pokemon worth using.

Lucario best moveset in Pokemon Go

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

One of the best movesets you can teach Lucario for PvP Trainer Battles in Pokemon Go is Counter as a Fast Move and Aura Sphere as a Charged Move.

Counter is the preferred Fast Move as it deals much more damage than Bullet Punch and has a much lower energy per second, making the DPS considerably higher when compared.

Article continues after ad

When it comes to Charged Moves Aura Sphere may not have the highest damage of the group, but with the Same Type Attack Bonus and pretty low EPS, its damage per second is undoubtedly the highest. A good backup option is the expensive but powerful Close Combat.

Alternatively, another best moveset for Lucario to use if you’re looking to use the ‘mon in Gyms or Raid Battles would be Bullet Punch and Flash Cannon to make it a Steel-type attacker, but it’s not as powerful.

Article continues after ad

All moves Lucario can learn in Pokemon Go

Lucario can learn a total of two Fast Moves and five Charged Moves, which we’ve listed below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lucario Fast Moves

Bullet Punch (Steel)

Counter (Fighting)

Lucario Charged Moves

Flash Cannon (Steel)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Power-Up Punch (Fighting)

Aura Sphere (Fighting)

Is Lucario any good in Pokemon Go?

The Pokemon Company

Ultimately, Lucario is a good Pokemon to use in Pokemon Go. It can certainly hold its own in a Go Battle League due thanks to its above-average bulk. Sure, it might not be the top choice, but it’ll do what you need it to do.

As for Raid Battles or Gyms, Lucario is a fantastic Pokemon to take when completing 3-star raids or even certain 4-stars where the Pokemon you’re battling is weak to Fighting moves. It’s powerful Attack stat and fantastic moves allow you to dominate most low to mid-level Raid Battles and Gyms.

Article continues after ad

That’s the best Lucario moveset and whether it’s any good in Pokemon Go. While finding your next raid, check out some more Pokemon Go guides and content:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide