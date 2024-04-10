Pokemon Go Golurk: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Pokemon Go trainers can raise the Ground/Ghost-type, Golurk, from Generation 5. This giant suit of armor packs a big punch, but what is its best moveset for PvP and Raids? Let’s go over just that.

Fans of the Unova region can find plenty of strong Gen 5 monsters in Pokemon Go, and Golurk is no exception.

The Automaton Pokemon is a Ground/Ghost-type, making for quite a unique type combination. This type combo is only shared with four other Pokemon, including Sandygast and Galarian Yamask.

Trainers looking to raise a Golurk in Pokemon Go may be wondering what its best moveset is for PvP and Raid content, so let’s break down all of its options to decide what moveset is the best.

Contents

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Golurk all moves

In Pokemon Go, Golurk has access to six different moves across three types. Golurk has two Fast Move options and four Charged Moves. Here’s a list of every one of Golurk’s moves in Pokemon Go:

Golurk Fast Moves

Mud Slap (Ground/STAB)

Astonish (Ghost/STAB)

Golurk Charged Moves

Shadow Punch (Ghost/STAB)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting)

Earth Power (Ground/STAB)

Poltergeist (Ghost/STAB)

Pokemon Go Golurk best PvP moveset

Golurk’s best moveset for PvP content in Pokemon Go is Mud-Slap as the Fast Move with Earth Power and Poltergeist as Charged Moves.

For its Fast Move, Mud-Slap is the clear choice over Astonish, thanks to its higher power and solid energy yield.

As for its Charged Moves, the first option should go to Earth Power. This Ground-type move benefits from STAB, has very high base damage, and only costs 50 energy. The second Charged Move slot should go to Poltergeist thanks to STAB and its massive damage output.

That being said, Dynamic Punch can also make for an excellent Charged Move option to replace Poltergeist, as Fighting-type coverage can be quite useful.

Pokemon Go Golurk best Raid moveset

The best Raid moveset Golurk can have in Pokemon Go is Mud-Slap as the Fast Move with Earth Power and Poltergeist as the Charged Moves.

In Raid content, it’s typically a good idea to have Pokemon align with one type, and both Mud-Slap and Earth Power are Golurk’s best STAB options. Adding Poltergeist in the mix gives Golurk another strong attacking option with decent type coverage.

That’s everything you need to know about Golurk’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. Check out our other content on the mobile game below:

