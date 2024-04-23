Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Zacian best moveset

GamingPokemon

Zacian in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Looking to build Zacian to maximize its potential in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Keep reading for more information.

Introduced in the Generation 8 games, Zacian is the Fairy-type Legendary mascot of Pokemon Sword. It first appeared in the Galar region alongside Zamazenta, the Fighting-type Legendary from Pokemon Shield.

Zacian is one of the best Fairy types in the entire Pokemon franchise. After changing into its Crowned Form, it gains an impressive 170 base Attack stat.

You’ll find everything you need to know below about the best Zacian in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet best Zacian moveset

PokemonMovesetAbilityNatureHeld Item Tera Type
zacian– Behemoth Blade
– Play Rough
– Sacred Sword
– Swords Dance 		Intrepid SwordJolly (+Speed, – Special Attack)Rusted SwordSteel

Zacian must hold the Rusted Sword and have the Intrepid Sword ability to change into its Crowned Form. This will increase Zacian’s stats and give it a dual Fairy/Steel typing. Furthermore, Intrepid Sword will increase its Attack stat the first time it enters a battle.

As for its moveset, we recommend teaching it Behemoth Blade, Play Rough, Sacred Sword, and Swords Dance. Behemoth Blade and Play Rough are the greatest STAB attacks for Zacian to choose from. Additionally, Sacred Sword will ignore any boosted Defense stats from moves like Iron Defense.

Swords Dance will finally increase Zacian’s Attack by two stages, making it a formidable opponent.

We suggest giving Zacian a Steel Tera Type to both boost the power of Behemoth Blade and adopt more resistances.

Zacian build alternatives

While we highly recommend running the Swords Dance setup for Zacian, you have other options. You could teach Zacian Trailblaze if you wish to boost its Speed by one stage. You can also run Substitute and Protect on Zacian if you want to make it more defensive.

That’s everything you need to know about building Zacian in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out more of our guides on the game below:

