Best moveset for Decidueye in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

With Rowlet’s Community Day up next in Pokemon Go, we’re taking a look at its final evolution, Decidueye, and finding its best moveset and whether it’s any good for PvP Battles.

Rowlet’s Community Day event is set for January 6, 2023, Pokemon Go players around the world have the best opportunity to evolve the Gen 7 Grass Starter into its final evolution, the Grass/Ghost-type Decidueye.

Players who evolve a Dartrix during event hours will get a Decidueye that knows the Grass-type Charged Move Frenzy Plant. Additionally, starting at the beginning of the event, Decidueye will also be able to learn Ghost-type Charged Move Spirit Shackle.

Below, you’ll find a list of all the attacks Decidueye can learn in Pokemon Go, as well as the moveset you’ll need to help you unleash its full power.

Contents

The Pokemon Company

Decidueye’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets you can teach Decidueye for PvP Battles is Leafage as the Fast Move with Frenzy Plant and Brave Bird as the Charged Moves.

Decidueye’s Fast Move of choice should be Leafage thanks to several factors. It gains STAB from its Grass typing and generates a good amount of Energy per use. While it does slightly less damage than Razor Leaf, the balance that Leafage provides as a Fast Move will serve Decidueye better overall.

Using Decidueye’s newly acquired Frenzy Plant Charged Move is the best option, as it is one of the strongest Grass-type Charged moves in the game.

Decidueye’s final Charged Move is up to you. Both Brave Bird and its newly added Spirit Shackle offer good type coverage. That being said, having Flying-type coverage may prove more valuable at the end of the day.

All moves Decidueye can learn in Pokemon Go

Decidueye has four Fast Moves and five Charged Moves available in Pokemon Go, which are limited to Grass, Ghost, and Flying-type.

Decidueye Fast Moves

Razor Leaf (Grass/STAB)

Astonish (Ghost/STAB)

Magical Leaf (Grass/STAB)

Leafage (Grass/STAB)

Decidueye Charged Moves

Shadow Sneak (Ghost/STAB)

Brave Bird (Flying)

Energy Ball (Grass/STAB)

Frenzy Plant (Grass/STAB)*

Spirit Shackle (Ghost/STAB)*

* Frenzy Plant and Spirit Shackle were added as part of the January 2024 Community Day event.

Is Decidueye any good in Pokemon Go?

In terms of PvP viability, Decidueye will not be a standout Pokemon when playing competitively against other trainers, but it can serve the role in a pinch. Thanks to the addition of Frenzy Plant to its move pool, it certainly has better offensive capabilities in PvP content. Unfortunately, there are just better Grass-type options for trainers to choose over the Grass/Ghost-type Starter.

According to PvPoke’s ranking as of January 2024, Decidueye places 138th in the Great League and 123rd in the Ultra League. Finally, it sits at 387th in the Master League. All in all, there are other Pokemon with Grass-type options that outrank it. In particular, Trevenant—who has the same type combo—is simply better than Decidueye for PvP.

While Decidueye now has more offensive potential thanks to Rowlet’s Community Day event, it didn’t give it that extra push to bring it past the competition.

