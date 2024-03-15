Pokemon Go Incineroar: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Incineroar is such a mighty brawler that it even made it out of the Pokemon world and into Super Smash Bros. Now that Litten is about to be featured in the upcoming Community Day, you can evolve it into the fierce Incineroar, so here’s its best moveset for both PvP and Raids.

The latest Pokemon Go season is here, with Pokemon Go World of Wonders ushering in a Spring-themed stack of content, some new events, and of course a brand new Community Day.

The focus of the March Pokemon Go Community Day is Litten, meaning plenty of Pokemon Go trainers are going to have a handful of the cute kittens in their collection. Plus, Niantic is also adding a brand new move for Incineroar, so plenty of folks will have a chance to use this strong feline in battle.

Article continues after ad

Contents

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Incineroar all moves

This dual Fire/PoisonDark-type Pokemon has three Fast Moves and four Charged Moves available in its pool:

Article continues after ad

Incineroar Fast Moves

Fire Fang (Fire/STAB)

Snarl (Dark/STAB)

Double Kick (Fighting)

Incineroar Charged Moves

Dark Pulse (Dark/STAB)

Flame Charge (Fire/STAB)

Fire Blast (Fire/STAB)

Blaze Kick (Fire/STAB)

Pokemon Go Incineroar best moveset for PvP

For competitive play, the best moveset for Incineroar is Snarl and Flame Charge. Snarl is a quicker move allowing players to get some great STAB damage while also getting access to the charged move quickly.

While Dark Pulse is a great option for a Charged Move, it depends on the opponent, so generally, Flame Charge works better to spread your type coverage and take advantage of the two types of STAB damage Incineroar can access.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Incineroar best moveset for Raids

The best moveset for Incineroar in Pokemon Go Raids is Fire Fang and Fire Blast. There are better Pokemon to fit the Dark-type attacker role for Raids, so in this case Incineroar is better served focusing on its Fire-type moves.

Article continues after ad

Fire Fang and Fire Blast do the most damage output when compared to other moves, and take the best advantage of Incineroar’s typing and moveset.

That’s everything you need to know about Incineroar’s best moveset for PvP and Raids in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

Article continues after ad

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips