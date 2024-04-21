Pokemon Go Clefable: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Trainers looking to raise the Fairy Pokemon, Clefable, in Pokemon Go should know its best moveset for Raid and PvP content. Let’s break down all its moves and which are best to use.

With Pokemon Go’s upcoming Cleffa Hatch Day event, trainers will no doubt have plenty of Cleffa to evolve into Clefable.

Players looking to raise a Clefable with the hopes of using it in PvP or Raid content will need to know what its best moveset is for each game type.

So, let’s go over every single one of Clefable’s moves and determine which moveset is best overall.

Pokemon Go Clefable all moves

The mystical Clefable has four Fast Moves and four Charged Moves Pokemon Go, with four types spread out between them. Here’s its full moveset:

Clefable Fast Moves

Pound (Normal – Elite TM)*

Fairy Wind (Fairy/STAB)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Charge Beam (Electric)

Charm (Fairy/STAB)

Clefable Charged Moves

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy/STAB)

Psychic (Psychic)

Moonblast (Fairy/STAB)

Meteor Mash (Steel/STAB)

Pokemon Go Clefable best PvP moveset

Clefable’s best moveset for PvP content is Fairy Wind as the Fast Move and Meteor Mash and Moonblast as the Charged Moves.

While Charm as a Fast Move provides decent and consistent Fairy-type damage, Fairy Wind allows players to unleash powerful Charged Moves relatively quickly.

The first Charged Move option should go to Meteor Mash, as it’s a solid Steel-type option for relatively low energy cost.

The second Charged Move slot should go to Moonblast thanks to its high damage. Thanks to Fairy Wind, Moonblast’s high energy cost can be mitigated a bit.

Pokemon Go Clefable best Raid moveset

For Raid content, trainers should equip Clefable with Charm as the Fast Move and Dazzling Gleam and Meteor Mash as the Charged Moves.

Clefable can work fairly well as a Fairy-type attacker in Raid content, with Charm and Dazzling Gleam allowing it to deal out some great damage.

Meteor Mash can help round out its kit a bit, as it’s just an overall good Steel-type move.

That’s everything you need to know about Clefable’s best moveset for PvP and Raid content in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the guides below:

