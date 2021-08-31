Best Elite Fast TM Pokemon Go: top moves worth upgrading

Pokemon Go’s latest Battle League season is over, which means Trainers have been rewarded with a chance to strengthen their characters. Here is a breakdown of the Best Elite Fast TMs in Pokemon Go and the abilities you should be upgrading on your top Pokemon for PVP and PVE.

With Pokemon Go’s Battle League coming to an end, Trainers who participated this season have been rewarded a handful of Elite Fast TMs. The highly coveted items allow you to swap out your character’s fast attack for insanely powerful moves locked away.

Because the item is so rare, players are going to have to be careful with Pokemon and moves they choose to level up. This guide will list all the best Elite Fast TMs in Pokemon Go and which ‘mon you should be picking to strengthen for future Battle League PVP.

Best Elite Fast TM Pokemon Go

Dewgong – Ice Shard

– Ice Shard Zapdos – Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Talonflame – Incinerate

Incinerate Shadow Tyranitar – Smack Down

Smack Down Lapras – Ice Shard

Ice Shard Seaking – Poison Jab

Poison Jab Gengar – Lick

Lick Pidgeot – Gust

All in all, Trainers should mostly sit tight on their Elite Fast TMs unless they have one of the Pokemon listed above. At the time of writing, most characters have a stronger build without a Fast TM needed.

In the current meta, the majority of the Elite moves slant towards Charged abilities. Meaning, you can find a much stronger combination with most ‘mon just using their basic Fast moveset.

Still, if you have one of the characters on the list, switching their Elite Fast moves can do an insane amount of damage and are definitely worth investing in.

Elite Fast TM Pokemon Go

Newcomers to the Niantic title may be wondering what the rare items are and how they are obtained. Elite Fast TM are rare consumables that Trainers can unlock during Community Days or at the end of each season of the PVP mode.

Based on how many matches a player has entered and where they end up at the end of each season of the Battle League, they will be given a number of these Elite TMs. The items can be used on any Pokemon to upgrade their fast attack to their most powerful moves.

Because they allow Trainers to give their Pokemon their strongest moves that are usually locked, the consumables are incredibly scarce. The best way to get them is to participate in each season of the Battle League.