Pokemon Go Mega Blaziken: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Competitive players looking to dominate Pokemon Go’s PvP and Raid content might want to try out the mighty Fire/Fighting-type Mega Blaziken, so here are the best movesets to teach it in the game.

As the Fire-type Hoenn starter, Blaziken is very well-known among Pokemon fans. It only became even more popular once it got its Mega Evolution in the Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire remakes.

Once Mega Blaziken hit Pokemon Go‘s competitive circuit near the end of 2022, players were gobsmacked by its super high speed and incredible strength, but which moves make this creature so powerful?

Pokemon Go Mega Blaziken all moves

This fighting chicken has a total of two Fast Moves and eight Charged Moves in the game mainly focused on the Pokemon’s dual typing, leaving players with a wide set of combinations to try out.

Mega Blaziken Fast Moves

Counter (Fighting/STAB)

Fire Spin (Fire/STAB)

Mega Blaziken Charged Moves

Focus Blast (Fighting/STAB)

Brave Bird (Flying)

Overheat (Fire/STAB)

Blaze Kick (Fire/STAB)

Stone Edge (Rock/Elite TM)

Blast Burn (Fire/STAB/Elite TM)

Frustration (Normal/Shadow Pokemon)

Return (Normal/Purified Pokemon)

Pokemon Go Mega Blaziken best PvP moveset

Mega Blaziken’s best moveset for PvP consists of Counter as a Fast Move and Blaze Kick as a Charged Move.

Even though both moves benefit from STAB, Counter is a little bit cheaper and deals almost the same amount of damage as Fire Spin. Plus, due to how quick it is, you’ll be able to reach the Charged Move sooner.

Blaze Kick is the cheapest Charged Move Mega Blaziken has, but it still deals a decent amount of damage and it’s so fast you’ll be able to use it constantly to bait enemies’ shields.

Players looking for a secondary Charged Move can go for Blast Burn, as its energy cost is really low while also dealing an incredible amount of damage.

Pokemon Go Mega Blaziken best Raid moveset

The best moveset for Mega Blaziken in Raid battles consists of Fire Spin as a Fast Move and Blast Burn as a Charged Move.

For Raid battles, players can focus on any of the two types Mega Blaziken has to exploit the STAB. Fire Spin and Blast Burn are the way to go for an outstanding Fire-type approach, as they deal a ridiculous amount of damage together.

If players want to go with a super solid Fighting-type beast, Counter and Focus Blast should be their chosen moves.

A combination of both is needed if you want to target Ice or Steel-type Pokemon, so use Counter as a Fast Move and pair it with Blast Burn as your Charged Move.

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Blaziken’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the guides below:

