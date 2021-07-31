6 Pokemon Unite meta tips you need to know

From scoring goals to stopping Zapdos, here are six of the most important Pokemon Unite meta tips that will have you outsmarting enemies and winning more matches in the Nintendo Switch MOBA.

For many players, Pokemon Unite is their first time stepping into the popular MOBA genre. Despite only having launched in July 2021, however, the free-to-play title has already developed a deep meta that some users may be missing out on.

Do you find yourself often losing by just a few points or constantly being outplayed by your opponents? Well don’t worry, we got you covered! Here are five tips you need to know that will help you and your teammates secure a victory against your foes.

#6: Greedy teammates hurting Speedster Pokemon

In most matches, teams should have at least ONE Speedster Pokemon (which includes: Absol, Gengar, Talonflame, Zeraora). Due to their high mobility stat, the ‘mon is supposed to take the middle lane. At the start of the battle, Trainers should be using their speed to wipe out the neutral wild Pokemon (also called jungling) to quickly level up on XP.

However, this momentum is instantly ruined when other players break from their lane and instead kill neutral enemies that should be used to feed the Speedster character. Not only are you NOT helping out in your lane, but you are also making the middle-laner’s job all the more difficult by stealing their experience points.

Speedster Pokemon are supposed to be able to travel to each lane to help flank enemies, but they are now unable to do that if they are under-leveled. So if you find yourself constantly venturing into the mid-lane at the start of the match, stop it.

#5: Stop opponents from scoring goals early on

Have you noticed enemy Pokemon rushing your lane’s goal at the start of the match just to score one point? There is a reason for that. Trainers who have the Sp. Atk. Specs Held Item equipped automatically get + 8 permanently added to their Special Attack stat. If they have the item upgraded to level 30, it actually becomes 24 points added to the stat each time.

Since the time it takes to score at the start of the match is so low, opponents will try to bomb your goal multiple times to boost their stats. If they manage to do this three times, it might as well be game over for your lane. The Held Item is insanely overpowered, especially if used correctly.

If you and your teammates notice the enemy doing this, you need to stop what you are doing immediately and work together to stop the player from scoring. Even if it’s just a few goal points, the boost to their stats with the Sp. Atk. Specs can be absolutely devastating.

#4: Zapdos can ruin matches

Your team can be up by 300 points and dominating for 99.9% of the battle, only for the whole match to come crashing down in the last two minutes. If an enemy team decides to take on Zapdos and beats the Legendary Pokemon, it means that every goal location of yours is essentially turned into an instant scoring spot for a limited time.

This means opponents can theoretically score 600 points within seconds, undoing all the work you and your teammates have done for the last nine minutes. So as soon as you see opponents taking on the Kanto bird, it’s absolutely essential you gather up and take the grouped-up enemies out. If you are thinking the easy solution is to just take out the Legendary first, well, that can also ruin your match quickly.

Taking on wild bosses like Zapdos and Drednaw means leaving your lanes open. Even worse, enemies who are strategic enough can just swoop in at the last second and take credit for the kill, reaping all the benefits you fought so hard for. In this case, it’s better to just focus on your opponents and make sure they are not able to take on the Kanto Legendary in the first place.

#3: Pay attention to the goal’s health

Did you know that each goal has its own health? If you look at the ring, it will actually list how much HP it has left out of 100. While this may seem like common knowledge, too many Trainers clearly are ignoring this and often to their detriment.

For example, in the final two minutes of the match goals points are doubled. If a goal only has 3 HP left and you are only carrying 5 orbs, DO NOT score if your opponent is carrying 40 orbs. Instead, let them redeem their orbs for 80 points.

The problem is if you score without paying attention, the ring will become destroyed and your team would have only gotten a measly 10 points. So always pay attention to the health of a ring, and the teammate with the more orbs should be the one to score. This can literally make the difference between winning and losing a match.

#2: Speedster Pokemon with tunnel vision

While earlier we scolded greedy teammates for stealing precious XP from the mid-lane, Speedster Pokemon can also throw a match right in the trash within minutes of the battle starting. Although the goal early on should be to wipe out all neutral wild Pokemon, some users can get tunnel vision and will ONLY stay in the middle of the map to jungle.

After taking out all neutral monsters, you should absolutely move into either the top or bottom lane to surprise attack enemies. A major point of the role is to gang up on opponents so it becomes 3 vs 2 in a lane to turn the tides of battle. Conversely, if you see the other team’s Speedster Pokemon already flanking your own teammates, you should join the battle immediately to help out.

One of the most infuriating things in Pokemon Unite is when the opposing team has their Speedster character constantly flanking, and yet your own Speedster Pokemon is just off in la-la land jungling away while their team is being decimated. The role requires you to move around the map.

#1: Score goals!

This might seem obvious, but it’s not that uncommon to see players ONLY focusing on battles and NOT scoring. What good is knocking out opponents, when your team is being destroyed in points? At the end of the day, the battle is decided by the goal total and some Trainers need to find a better balance between attacking enemies and actually scoring goals.

If you see your teammate carrying a handful of points, you should also make it a priority to help them unload their orbs into a goal location. This means watching their back and using your special abilities (such as your powerful Unite move) to stop enemies from interrupting their goal. Far too often players think scoring is something you do on your own, but it really should be a team effort.

Lastly, you should be strategic with your points. If you have 30 orbs and there are only two minutes and 20 seconds left on the clock, hold off on scoring until it hits the 2-minute mark. Go hide in some grass and then turn the points in when the match enters the final stretch where goals are doubled (as mentioned earlier). Suddenly that 30 points turns into 60, which can literally win the entire battle for your team.