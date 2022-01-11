Everything we know about GTA 6: Leaks, rumors, more

GTA 6 is leading the charge as the new-gen’s most highly anticipated game. Leaks continue to come out of the woodwork, despite still not even being announced by Rockstar Games. While many would settle for just a GTA 6 trailer and announcement, others find themselves asking the question “When is GTA 6 coming out?”

GTA 5 released on previous generation consoles back in 2013, meaning fans have had to wait for nearly a decade for the sequel.

The internet is abuzz with speculation since a 2020 Kotaku report covering crunch culture referred to Rockstar’s plan for “a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” which all-but-confirms GTA 6’s development.

Ever since, leaks have piled up documenting everything from alleged gameplay details to potential radio stations on the way. Below is a comprehensive look at everything we know thus far about GTA 6.

GTA 6 does not yet have a release date.

Despite a leak that predicts a 2023 release, we have no concrete information regarding the newest Grand Theft Auto title. Newer leaks are continually coming out that claim a date but these should all be taken with a grain of salt.

According to Industry analyst Michael Patcher, fans could be waiting until after 2022 for GTA 6’s release: “I say it comes out after 2022… remember Red Dead Redemption 2 comes out eight years after the first one – so the idea that GTA 6 comes out in 2021 seems ridiculous.”

Reliable leaker and insider Tom Henderson has estimated a similar time frame, revealing that it’s likely that the game will release in 2024 or 2025: ” If you’re expecting to play this game in the next couple of years, I would definitely put your expectations in check… I don’t think we’re seeing this until 2024 or 2025.”

Take Two, Rockstar’s parent company, revealed back in 2020 that they are expecting a huge increase in advertising expenditure in 2024. To be exact, a total of almost $90 million.

While this is the type of money that a AAA release would demand, a Take Two representative has since told gamesindustry.biz that the marketing spike is not related to internal studios, such as Rockstar.

Games Journalist Jason Schreier has backed up Henderson’s claims, stating that he’s heard a similar release window from his sources: “I don’t know why everyone thinks that I said GTA VI was coming in 2023… Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I’ve heard.”

New yearly roadmaps for Rockstar parent company Take-Two surfaced on August 3 with the latest financial earnings report. 19 “core releases” are currently in the pipeline, though GTA 6 was not mentioned by name. Based on these plans, late 2022 is the absolute earliest we may hear about GTA 6.

Furthermore, insider claims of supposed development issues could mean the project is still far from completion. If one thing is for certain, it’s that you shouldn’t hold your breath waiting on an imminent GTA 6 launch.

GTA 6 platforms

With GTA 6’s release date up in the air, the likelihood of seeing the game on last-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles looks slim. With the graphical bar between consoles and PC being as close as they’ve ever been, it would make sense for Rockstar to focus on that sheer power they all provide.

The latest leaks indicate GTA 6 will only be coming to new-gen hardware. In fact, it could even be the sole release for Rockstar Games in this console generation.

Crossplay in GTA 6

Currently, none of Rockstar’s games have the ability to enable cross-play. However, with GTA 6, it’s likely that it could mark the first time the feature appears in one of their titles.

This could allow players across all hardware to play together. Whether you’re on console or PC, you may be able to interact in GTA 6 without limitations.

GTA 6 features

Though GTA 6 has yet to have any of its features revealed, there are undoubtedly some big mechanics that many would want to see make a return from other Rockstar titles, or completely new features, such as:

A huge range of weapons

Side missions

Multiple locations

A massive map

Female leads

Multiple leads

A modern-day setting

Cars customization

GTA 6 setting and map size

While no map has been confirmed in regards to where players will be visiting in the next iteration, the community is abuzz with discussion, even looking into GTA 5 to find clues. Most recent titles have been located in North America, and many fans would like to see a return of San Andreas or even Vice City.

Surfacing back in 2018, the Project Americas leak detailed a huge world alongside many other cool features. Now, though, leaker Tom Henderson – also known as LongSensation on YouTube – has stated that “80% of the “Project Americas” leaks are:” with an image showing smoke and a mirror – obviously hinting that many of these leaks are false.

Previously, leakers have claimed that Vice City wouldn’t be the focal point, though, noting that the whole state of Florida would be involved. In that scenario, they claim that the map would take place in a modern day version of Miami, as well as be the size of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 combined.

Rio de Janeiro – May 2021

There have also been some teasers surrounding Rio de Janeiro, with Redditors comparing the layout of the maps to real life Rio.

“The bottom city is Rio de Janeiro in the leaked maps” Boastful_Clown stated, providing some form of what they claimed to be “evidence.” Many Redditors attested the claim, however, but these continued map claims continue to excite GTA fans everywhere.

Vice City map leaks – May 2021

New leaks surrounding the Vice City setting continue to come out of the woodwork. The leak, shared on Imgur, shows off a whole lot more detail in comparison to the leak previously shared back in 2018.

In addition, a recent job listing on the Rockstar Job opening page revealed that the team had been looking for a VFX artist. This VFX artist would “help to immerse the player in a believable world, from using ambient effects for things like insects around the player and rain dripping off buildings up to large scale destruction events like skyscrapers crashing to the ground”.

Popular GTA YouTuber MrBossFTW made the link between the job listing and a possible new map set in Florida – could this possibly be Vice City?

Here, players can make out much more, including a road layout. The leak has excited fans everywhere on sites like Reddit, with user himikotogaas stating: “With how many times I’ve seen this now and how it just continuously keeps getting more and more added onto it, the more I hope it is legit.”

Vice City rumors have continued to fly throughout 2021 as leaked screenshots and even leaked radio stations had fans doubling down on the theory. A full video of the alleged GTA 6 map appeared on July 8.

South America and Asia

Others have speculated that it will be set in another continent, such as South America or Asia. One leak even claimed that the game would be set in another era, such as the 70s or 90s, although some have claimed this is incorrect.

Dan Houser, co-founder at Rockstar Games, has stated moving GTA to a different country or era is an option: “At the moment, it feels like GTA’s DNA is contemporary-ish, American-ish, English-speaking-ish, because that’s what it has been… that doesn’t necessarily limit it to those.”

Although this statement doesn’t give us any solid information on a location or era, it does confirm Rockstar is open to breaking the boundaries of the typical GTA title.

GTA 6 Modern Setting hints – April 2021

In a recent leak, it was revealed that we might be looking at a more familiar setting for our next GTA outing. A job posting for Rockstar India stated that they were looking for a Mixed Media Animator, fuelling the fire due to what the job posting listed as responsibilities:

THEORY: GTA 6 might not be in the 1980s time, here's why. Rockstar recently posted out a job for India looking for "Mixed Media Animator".

"We create content for in-game Media" "We work on Multiple platforms" Remember Life Invader and all of these websites?#GTAVI pic.twitter.com/OCDUpD0Y8c — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) April 12, 2021

GTA 6 story, plot, and characters

While it’s been said that the GTA 6 story itself has been finished, there’s a lot of speculation about the number of playable characters in GTA 6. Will there will be one main character or multiple characters like we saw in GTA V?

GTA 6 actors/cast rumors

Arguably one of the most well-known protagonists of the series, rumors surrounding CJ had circulated that slated him for a return.

However, sharing a screenshot of a previous article that suggested his return to the series, voice actor Chris Bellard wrote: “To kill the rumors! I’m not involved in GTA VI at all. F**k @Rockstargames period… CJ will have to be voiced by another MF but not me IDGAF what y’all heard.”

Main characters

The first concrete lead we have for a character in GTA 6 has come via an actor who is involved. On Jorge Consejo’s resume, the actor lists GTA VI and Rockstar Games for a CGI role that he’s played – with his character known only as ‘The Mexican.’

Anonymous leakers have claimed that the game would revolve around four characters – even going as far as naming three of them, though Consejo’s character isn’t noted.

Female leads in GTA 6?

Other leaks have specified that GTA 6 will have a female protagonist, which was confirmed by previously mentioned leaker Tom Henderson. This is something that’s yet to feature in any of Rockstar’s modern releases across Bully, Red Dead, or GTA, aside from multiplayer online modes.

Bitcoin feature currency leaks – June 2021

Another feature leak claims that GTA 6 will feature some form of cryptocurrency, with players also seeing the return of the stock market. According to Tom Henderson, this feature will mainly come from some of the game’s higher-up characters, particularly when needing to transfer vast amounts of currency to the player character quickly.

I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions.



The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies. If GTA 6 incorporates this right, it's huge for crypto. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 3, 2021

GTA 6 leaks and teasers

Plenty of other GTA 6 leaks have arisen surrounding the game, with a number of job listings from Rockstar North have been picked up by fans of the series, starting with Character Costume & Wardrobe Stylists.

Live event announcement

In June of 2021, Rockstar posted a job listing for a “Live Events Co-ordinator” on their website. This slither of information has led some GTA 6 fans to assume that an old leak about a live event announcement for GTA 6 is true.

According to the previous leak, GTA 6 will be introduced to fans over a set of live events and various updates to GTA Online.

As always, these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, but it is possible that the two are connected.

Upcoming trailers

In February 2021, a new job posting listed for a “Cinematic Gameplay Capture Artist” for Rockstar’s New York studio made the likes of Reddit abuzz with its job description: “This role is responsible for shooting in-game footage for use in online and TV campaigns. The Gameplay Capture team works with our video editing and trailer teams to produce outstanding videos using exclusively in-game shots.”

Back in 2020, another job advert advertised was for a video editor, to produce compelling content in a “60-second format” – which sounds a lot like a trailer – and that was only posted in January 2021.

Teasers

There have been some other possible teasers, too, including in the developer’s Christmas gift to influencers. The contents of the gift surfaced on social media and showcased a previously never-before-seen Rockstar logo patch that was themed in the flag of Colombia.

Release date clues

In a previous Newswire post shared by Rockstar in February 2021, an image of the Vetir vehicle has caused plenty of speculation towards a potential tongue-in-cheek nod from Rockstar, primarily due to the particular font used with the V and E combining to what looks like the roman numeral VI for six.

While this is unconfirmed and probably just fun speculation, it still proves just how fans are eagerly awaiting any small shred of information about the new iteration of GTA.

Vice City Online, Rockstar Cartel, and GTA 6 domain names

A Reddit user also previously pointed out that Take-Two Interactive had renewed two interesting domain names. The publishing parent of Rockstar Games has renewed gtavicecityonline, gtavi, and more recently, rockstarcartel.

Companies are known to renew their domain names regularly, even when they have no plans to utilize them, so take these domains with a grain of salt.

So, there you have it. All of the current leaks and information regarding GTA 6’s release. This post will be updated with leaks, rumors, news, and more as it becomes available.

