New Rockstar Games job listing has GTA 6 fans hopeful for a trailer

Published: 12/Feb/2021 0:27

by Michael Gwilliam
GTA 6 job listing
Rockstar Games

GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto fans continue to keep their hopes of a possible GTA 6 announcement alive and now, a recent job posting from Rockstar Games seems to suggest a trailer could be on the way.

Rockstar Games have been providing some nods to GTA 6 lately in the form of hidden messages and even GTA Online’s in-game adverts. Needless to say, the hype has steadily been growing and is reaching a boiling point.

Although the company has still yet to officially reveal anything, fans spotted quite the interesting job listing on the Rockstar careers page.

The job posting is for a “Cinematic Gameplay Capture Artist” in New York and some of the job description is intriguing to say the least.

GTA Online advert for the VETIR truck.
Rockstar Games
Has Rockstar been hinting at GTA 6?

“This role is responsible for shooting in-game footage for use in online and TV campaigns,” the post reads, indicating that the gameplay collected seems to be for trailers.

Furthermore, it reads: “The Gameplay Capture team works with our video editing and trailer teams to produce outstanding videos using exclusively in-game shots.”

While this could be for any of Rockstar’s games such as GTA Online or Red Dead Redemption, another part of the ad stands out and has fans hoping this is a sign that GTA 6 is finally on the way.

🤔 from GTA6

The qualifications ask that the candidate be a “World-class player of current platform (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC) video game titles.”

Listing PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on the list is key because so far, aside from backwards compatibility, Rockstar has yet to release a game for those consoles.

Of course, it is known that GTA V is being ported onto next-gen systems and it is rumored that the original 3D trilogy is being remastered, so while this doesn’t outright exclude GTA 6, it’s something to keep in mind.

Frankin in GTA V
Rockstar Games
The hype for GTA 6 is growing each day.

Fans, however, remain hopeful yet skeptical. “Hopefully it’s for GTA VI but wouldn’t be surprised if it’s for GTA V E&E,” one wrote on Reddit.

Meanwhile, the user who originally posted the listing simply captioned the discovery with a thinking emoji.

We’ll have to see what the future holds, but the hype for GTA 6 continues to surpass all expectations. When Rockstar finally reveals the game, guaranteed the internet will go nuts.

How to watch BlizzConline: streams, dates, schedule, more

Published: 11/Feb/2021 23:45

by Alan Bernal
BlizzConline Blizzard 30 year anniversary
Blizzard

The highly anticipated Blizzard showcase is hitting the internet this year with the inaugural BlizzConline, that’s going to have plenty of reveals for Diablo, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Hearthstone, and more.

Due to the global health crisis, Blizzard is retooling how they want fans to participate in the company’s 30-year anniversary and will bring the entire presentation online for everyone to see for free.

This will give people a ton of control in how they want to experience BlizzConline, especially since there are going to be different channels where fans can tune in to the streams about specific titles.

Blizzard has confirmed everything from which game universes we’ll get to hear from as well as the different schedules depending on what you want to follow, so take a look at our breakdown below.

BlizzConline 2021 dates

blizzconline tracer overwatch blizzard

The online Blizzard celebration is going to take place during the weekend of February 19 and 20. Each day, there’s going to be about four hours of coverage from start to finish.

However, a ton of panels and Q&A slots are going to run at the same time that revolve around completely different titles.

BlizzConline 2021 streams

You can follow all six of the BlizzConline streams right from the company’s own site, or on both Twitch and YouTube for people who want to experience the presentation with those communities.

As the time gets closer, Dexerto will put all relevant streams here for your convenience.

BlizzConline presentations times

All hands are on deck at Blizzard, who have produced live segments and pre-recorded footage centered around their many universes.

But these moments are going to happen sporadically through the 2-day event, starting with the BlizzConline opening ceremony taking place on the first day at 2 PM PST / 5 PM EST / 10 PM GMT.

After the opening show, you can funnel into whichever stream is highlighting your favorite Blizzard title to see what new surprises the company unveils during the event.

Blizzconline blizzard
Blizzard
BlizzConline schedule after the opening ceremony at 2 PM PST on Friday, February 19.
Blizzconline Blizzard
Blizzard
February 20th’s BlizzConline schedule.

Blizzard’s 30th Anniversary

Alongside the BlizzConline festivities, the studio is also celebrating three decades of play. While there could be extra reveals or content to highlight the mark, there’s going to be plenty of reason to celebrate with the Celebration Collection bundles.

These have little to do with the actual BlizzConline presentation, but will give players a ton of rewards across multiple Blizzard games.

The Celebration Collection: Essentials Pack costs $20 USD with the Heroic tier costing about $40, and the Epic Pack priced at $60.

BlizzConline 30th anniversary Blizzard
Blizzard
There’s going to be something for everyone during the BlizzConline celebration.

The Celebration Collection: Essentials Pack includes

  • Moon-Touched Netherwhelp pet for World of Warcraft
  • Tracer-exclusive OSV-03 Rogue mount with Tracer Hero in Heroes of the Storm
    30th Anniversary Overwatch® player icon and spray (coming soon)* plus 5 Loot Boxes
  • A set of StarCraft® II and StarCraft: Remastered portraits commemorating three decades of Blizzard (coming soon)*
  • 10 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire™ card packs for Hearthstone
  • A pet and portrait for Diablo® III (coming soon)*

The Heroic Pack contains everything in the Essentials Pack plus

  • Snowstorm mount for World of Warcraft
  • Raynhardt (legendary) in Overwatch (coming soon)*
  • Random Madness at the Darkmoon Faire Legendary card in Hearthstone
  • Diablo III wings (coming soon)*

The Epic Pack goes the extra mile with

  • 30 days of World of Warcraft game time
  • 5 Golden Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs in Hearthstone
  • 3 Golden Loot Boxes for Overwatch
  • Diablo III Helm Transmog Items (coming soon) *

These bundles are going to be available all the way through September 15, 2021, so you have plenty of time to decide which price point to buy into.

Whether you’re a casual or die-hard Blizzard fan, there’s plenty to look forward to with the BlizzConline event starting February 19.