GTA Online weekly Podium Vehicle: How to beat the Lucky Wheel every time

With every weekly update, Rockstar adds a new Podium Vehicle to the Diamond Casino in GTA Online, but which car is available this week, and how do you guarantee a win on the Lucky Wheel?

Although GTA Online is filled with countless activities and objectives for players to complete, Rockstar takes their time when it comes to major content drops.

So, to keep the community busy and engaged, the devs implement a weekly update every Thursday that includes login bonuses, boosted rewards for specific missions, featured races, and of course, a new Podium Vehicle.

While most players struggle to win the top prize and take home the Podium car, a GTA content creator has figured out how to rig the Lucky Wheel every single time using a simple technique.

What Podium Vehicle is available this week?

This week’s September 23 update added the Nagasaki Outlaw to the Diamond Casino as the new Podium car.

Worth around $1,268,000, this off-road UTV is the perfect vehicle for any GTA Online players who prefer the muddy and rocky terrain to a smooth open road.

Adding this Podium reward to your collection all comes down to a spin on the Lucky Wheel, but this time, you won’t have to rely on beating the odds.

How to win the Podium Vehicle every time on GTA Online

Thanks to GTA Online content creator LaazrGaming, it’s possible to follow a set of simple steps to guarantee you win this week’s Podium Vehicle.

While you may make a mistake on your first couple of attempts, after some practice, you’ll completely master the technique.

Head to the Diamond Casino in GTA Online Start a private session so the Lucky Wheel is fresh Interact with the wheel and wait for the ‘Use to spin’ bar to pop up in the top right As soon as it appears, count up to four Then flick your left analog stick up and then downwards Enjoy your new Podium vehicle!

If you prefer to follow the steps in a video format, check out Laazr’s step-by-step guide below.

So, there you have it, that’s exactly what Podium Vehicle is available this week and how to guarantee you walk away with it in your collection!

