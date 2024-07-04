Viral GTA 6 trailer debunked in brutal three-word message

A “new” GTA 6 trailer is going viral on social media, but it’s been debunked with a simple, yet brutal, three-word message.

Ever since Rockstar Games unveiled the first official look at GTA 6 back in 2023 with the game’s debut trailer, fans have been eagerly waiting for more information about the long-awaited title.

The first trailer broke numerous records, confirmed the series would be returning to Vice City for its sixth installment, and revealed the two main protagonists.

Although Rockstar has remained relatively mum ever since, only announcing a Fall 2025 release window during an investor call, the hype train hasn’t slowed down with players hoping to get the second trailer soon.

Article continues after ad

On July 3, an X account named ‘Lil Rico’ uploaded a video to the social media platform captioned “new GTA 6 trailer” and it started going viral, with many believing it to be legitimate.

The fake trailer uses some fairly impressive graphics and showcases both confirmed protagonists in Jason and Lucia. However, this trailer isn’t real. It’s made mostly with spliced together footage from other trailers.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the end of the fake teaser even uses a fan-made GTA 6 logo instead of the real one that was first shown off in the debut footage in 2023.

The video was even hit with one of X’s community notes, completely debunking any possibility that it was official.

Article continues after ad

Underneath the post, the note reads, “no it not,” and links out to Rockstar’s own YouTube account where the company hasn’t mentioned anything about a new trailer.

As previously mentioned, Rockstar has yet to announce any plans for a new trailer just yet. As we get closer to the Fall 2025 release window, expect to start hearing a lot more about the game.

Rockstar has promised that GTA VI will “set entertainment benchmarks” and has even taken drastic measures to avoid leaks and provide the game with extra polish by having its devs return to office work.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick says the company wants GTA 6 to be nothing short of “perfection.”

Article continues after ad