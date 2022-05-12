Fans pray GTA 6 map is real after seeing incredible size

Every GTA map typically resonates with fans of the series and becomes memorable, and a new concept map has got players wondering about the GTA 6 map and how big and rich it will be.

Rockstar’s GTA 6 is quite possibly the hyped and anticipated video game in history – and it’s easy to see why. The franchise has generated billions and sold hundreds of millions of copies. After what felt like an eternity, Rockstar finally announced that GTA 6 was in development in 2022.

The mystery surrounding the project has got people amped with die-hard enthusiasts speculating about the game’s map, its graphics, and the possibility of Rockstar including a battle royale mode.

Particularly though, the map is always a fascinating talking point. How gigantic will it be? Which real-life city will it be based on? These are some of the common questions that are posed with every release and one dedicated fan has teased players with a potential concept map for GTA 6.

GTA 6 fans excited by concept map

Grand Theft Auto 5’s Los Santos map was the biggest that Rockstar had ever manufactured for a GTA game and we expect the devs to go even bigger and bolder with GTA 6.

This seems to be the general consensus amongst fans as one person has created a mock-up of what they think GTA 6’s map could wind up looking like, based on reports of the actual map being ridiculously huge. Needless to say, they are expecting it to make Los Santos look like a baby in comparison.

They provided a comparison of GTA 5’s playground for scale and the concept looks to be about 2-2.5 times the size.

“This is sick. I really want large cities like this in GTA,” said one hopeful fan, and another user said: “I think it’s gonna look a lot like that in scale, I really hope they take advantage of the new-gen consoles and make a bigger map.”

A very interesting input was how the map could really tie into the story more cohesively: “It would be cool if the map was this big and it also took you around the map throughout the story in a natural way. For example, you start off in the top left for a chapter, and each chapter generally happens in a local area. Similar to how San Andreas was set up if you need something to compare it to,” laiiod offered.

Spaceazzy simply said: “This is dope AF.”

How accurate this concept map turns out remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure, the hype for GTA 6 is already reaching fever pitch.