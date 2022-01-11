GTA 6 insiders conflicted over 2022 announcement rumors

Could 2022 finally be the year Rockstar Games announces GTA 6? While some reports have suggested this will be the case, alongside a 2023 release date, insiders seem conflicted on the possibility.

GTA 6 is one of, if not the most, anticipated video games of all time, despite the fact that Rockstar has yet to announce the long-awaited sequel.

Over the years there have been plenty of leaks, rumors, and even some mysterious discoveries in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition pointing to the sixth installment in the franchise, but nothing concrete so far.

Now, amid insider Tez2 suggesting that GTA 6 could finally be announced this year, another leaker, Tom Henderson, has weighed in on the rumors.

I don't know. It makes sense if the game has a 2024 release though – But I think they are conscious of the fact that their reputation is a little hindered at the moment, so I'm hoping they do things to rectify that beforehand (fix GTA Trilogy, add content to RDRO etc.) — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 7, 2022

Will GTA 6 release in 2023?

In response to a question about Tez2 teasing a GTA 6 2022 reveal followed by a release in 2023, Henderson explained why this might not be the case.

“It makes sense if the game has a 2024 release,” he explained. “I think they are conscious of the fact that their reputation is a little hindered at the moment, so I’m hoping they do things to rectify that beforehand.”

Henderson went on to cite content issues with Red Dead Online and GTA Trilogy as reasons for the potential delay.

Previously, Henderson had suggested GTA 6 could release in 2023 or 2024 but later changed his stance later last year to 2024 or 2025 because of numerous issues at the company.

The 2025 release rumors had even been backed up by controversial gaming insider Jason Schreier back in July, so it seems like GTA 6 could either be further along than thought or in complete limbo.

Until Rockstar Games confirms anything, however, take all of this info with a grain of salt and a pinch of pepper. The company still has a next-gen Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA 5 set to release this year, so it’s unlikely we see a GTA 6 announcement prior to the rerelease.