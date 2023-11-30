When is GTA 6’s trailer reveal?

With the calendar turning over to December, Grand Theft Auto fans are on tenterhooks for GTA 6’s trailer. Here’s what we know about when it might be released.

For the majority of the gaming world, there is only one upcoming release that really matters – Grand Theft Auto 6. It’s been over a decade since Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online, but the wait for a new game feels way longer than that.

Rockstar have not revealed if it’ll actually be called GTA 6 – they’re just calling it the next Grand Theft Auto game at this point – but they have confirmed that a trailer is right around the corner.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A few wannabe leakers have tried to claim that they know what the trailer will involve, with some claiming to have shot-for-shot breakdowns of it already. However, things remain a bit of a mystery – including when we might finally get to see it.

When Rockstar finally confirmed that a GTA 6 trailer was on the horizon, they still kept their cards close to their chest. The iconic game devs said it would be revealed in “early December” and didn’t offer much else.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, they have offered a little bit more insight with their most recent GTA Online update. As TezFun pointed out, Rockstar is leaving a gap for something in the week of December 4.

Article continues after ad

“Prior to RDR2 reveal, Rockstar skipped a week to have the trailer on spotlight. End of next week is likely reserved for GTAO DLC. So we can expect VI trailer either on Friday, during the weekend, or on Tuesday at most,” he pointed out, with that Friday being December 1.

Article continues after ad

Obviously, we still don’t have a date confirmed and dropping the trailer over the weekend would be a bit unusual, but we’re very much on trailer watch from December 1 onwards.

There has been some talk that it could be shown off at The Games Awards on December 7. However, that is pretty unlikely given Rockstar does their own thing these days, staying away from industry shows.