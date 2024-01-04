When will the next GTA 6 trailer release?

If you’re wondering when will Rockstar Games release the next GTA 6 trailer, our guide has everything you need to know.

GTA 6 belongs to one of the most anticipated games of this decade. It’s been more than 10 years since GTA 5 was initially released for PlayStation and Xbox, and players can’t wait any longer to play the next iteration of this mega-successful franchise.

Rockstar gave us a first look at GTA 6 in early December 2023 and fans are now eager to know when is the next GTA 6 trailer coming out. So, in this guide, we have got that sorted for you.

Rockstar Games GTA will launch sometime in 2025.

Will there be another GTA 6 trailer?

At the time of writing, there’s no news of another GTA 6 trailer. However, we can expect Rockstar to win the internet with another video as the first reveal was titled “Trailer 1”. Even older games like GTA 5 and GTA 4 had multiple trailers before their official releases.

If they plan to reveal another teaser for their much-awaited game, we’ll get an idea well before its release as they did with the first trailer. We’ll make sure to update this section as soon as we have something concrete online.

With GTA 6’s hype increasing every day, some fans have revealed which celebrities they want to see parodied in the upcoming game. On the other hand, some creative fans have been busy recreating the first trailer in Minecraft.

The ever-increasing hype has breathed new life into GTA V as well as it became Twitch’s biggest game again along with NoPixel RP comeback.

What will the next GTA 6 trailer show?

With a second GTA 6 trailer, it can be speculated that the video will be about Jason, the other protagonist and Lucia’s partner in crime.

Apart from that, we may get to see more of the world GTA 6 is set in along with some more clips that define the modern era.

That’s all we know so far about the next GTA 6 trailer. While you’re still here, be sure to check our other GTA 6 guides below:

