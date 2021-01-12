Fastest GTA Online cars and best to buy

GTA Online has plenty of different cars and vehicles on offers, but really, everyone just wants to go fast. So, we’ve put together a list of the fastest cars and motorcycles in the game.

In the near-decade-long history of GTA Online, Rockstar Games have filled the multiplayer title with plenty of new content – with most of this coming in the form of new vehicles and races to use them in.

You’ve got a wide variety to choose from in Los Santos. You could go for something that simply looks cool like the Cheval Taipan, something that’s got the classic swag like the Coquette Classic, or something as unique as the Truffade Z-Type.

At the end of the day, most players just want to go fast. Be that to outrun the police, other players, or to win races, speeding through the streets of Los Santos is a lot of fun. But what is the fastest? Well, we’ve got the answer.

5 fastest cars in GTA Online

Now, you’d be forgiven for thinking right away that the Formula 1-style cars – the Ocelot R88 and Progen PR4 – are the fastest. Technically, they’re not. They will give you the fastest lap time in Open Wheel races, but that’s it.

On the road, the fastest car is actually the Ocelot Pariah. The $1,420,000 sports car has a record top speed of 136 mph/218.87 kph following YouTuber Broughy1322’s straight-line speed test.

After that, you’ve got the Pfister 811 which has been clocked at 132.5 mph, and then the Principe Deveste Eight which has recorded a top speed of 131.75 mph. The Bravado Banshee 900R and Invetero Coquette D10 round of the top 5.

Ocelot Pariah – 136 mph Pfister 811 – 132.5 mph Principe Deveste Eight – 131.75 mph Bravado Banshee 900R – 131 mph Invetero Coquette D10 – 130 mph

Fastest bikes in GTA Online

If cars aren’t your thing, and you want a motorcycle, well Grand Theft Auto Online has got plenty of those as well.

The fastest of which, again according to Broughy1322’s test, is the Western Deathbike with its 150 mph record top speed. Three of the top five are all Pegassi bikes – the original Oppressor, Bati 801, and Bati 801RR. There’s also the Nagasaki BF400 which has clocked a whopping 137 mph.

Western Deathbike (Arena) – 150 mph Pegassi Oppressor – 140 mph Nagaski BF400 – 137 mph Pegassi Bati 801 – 135 mph Pegassi Bati 801RR – 135 mph

At the end of the day, you can upgrade vehicles and max out their top speeds, but they aren’t going to burn these 10 in a straight-line race.

So, make sure to check out the Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Legendary Motorsports stores in GTA Online to get your hands on them.