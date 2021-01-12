Logo
Fastest GTA Online cars and best to buy

Published: 12/Jan/2021 14:54

by Connor Bennett
Musclecar in GTA Online with the GTA Online logo
GTA Online has plenty of different cars and vehicles on offers, but really, everyone just wants to go fast. So, we’ve put together a list of the fastest cars and motorcycles in the game.

In the near-decade-long history of GTA Online, Rockstar Games have filled the multiplayer title with plenty of new content – with most of this coming in the form of new vehicles and races to use them in.

You’ve got a wide variety to choose from in Los Santos. You could go for something that simply looks cool like the Cheval Taipan, something that’s got the classic swag like the Coquette Classic, or something as unique as the Truffade Z-Type.

At the end of the day, most players just want to go fast. Be that to outrun the police, other players, or to win races, speeding through the streets of Los Santos is a lot of fun. But what is the fastest? Well, we’ve got the answer.

GTA Online’s F1 cars tearing up the coastal track “New Wave.”

5 fastest cars in GTA Online

Now, you’d be forgiven for thinking right away that the Formula 1-style cars – the Ocelot R88 and Progen PR4 – are the fastest. Technically, they’re not. They will give you the fastest lap time in Open Wheel races, but that’s it.

On the road, the fastest car is actually the Ocelot Pariah. The $1,420,000 sports car has a record top speed of 136 mph/218.87 kph following YouTuber Broughy1322’s straight-line speed test. 

After that, you’ve got the Pfister 811 which has been clocked at 132.5 mph, and then the Principe Deveste Eight which has recorded a top speed of 131.75 mph. The Bravado Banshee 900R and Invetero Coquette D10 round of the top 5. 

  1. Ocelot Pariah – 136 mph
  2. Pfister 811 – 132.5 mph
  3. Principe Deveste Eight – 131.75 mph 
  4. Bravado Banshee 900R – 131 mph
  5. Invetero Coquette D10 – 130 mph
A red Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online
The Ocelot Pariah will burn other cars awya in GTA Online.

Fastest bikes in GTA Online

If cars aren’t your thing, and you want a motorcycle, well Grand Theft Auto Online has got plenty of those as well.

The fastest of which, again according to Broughy1322’s test, is the Western Deathbike with its 150 mph record top speed. Three of the top five are all Pegassi bikes – the original Oppressor, Bati 801, and Bati 801RR. There’s also the Nagasaki BF400 which has clocked a whopping 137 mph.

  1. Western Deathbike (Arena) – 150 mph
  2. Pegassi Oppressor – 140 mph
  3. Nagaski BF400 – 137 mph
  4. Pegassi Bati 801 – 135 mph
  5. Pegassi Bati 801RR – 135 mph
Western deathbike in GTA Online
The Western Deathbike might not look fast, but it is.

At the end of the day, you can upgrade vehicles and max out their top speeds, but they aren’t going to burn these 10 in a straight-line race. 

So, make sure to check out the Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Legendary Motorsports stores in GTA Online to get your hands on them.

Valorant update 2.00 patch notes: Yoru added, Classic nerf, Brimstone & Omen changes

Published: 12/Jan/2021 14:15 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 14:29

by Luke Edwards
valorant 2.00 Patch notes
Some of the changes coming in the Valorant patch 2.00 have revealed the Classic and Omen are set to receive nerfs, with Brimstone getting a rather sizeable buff.

Valorant Episode 2 begins January 12, and players are eagerly awaiting the release of new Duelist Yoru. It’s also important to remember, though, that this patch promises a lot more than just the stealthy Duelist.

Some of the major changes are to Brimstone and Omen. Brimstone’s smoke duration and radius have been increased, as well as his Stim Beacon being dropped quicker and Molly cost decreasing from 300 to 200 creds. His Controller counterpart, Omen, has seen some serious nerfs to the speed of his Dark Cover smokes (decreased by 30%), and his Paranoia now costs 400 creds instead of a pretty cheap 200.

Another change comes in the form Classic nerfs. The gun’s alt fire spray has been drastically reduced in response to a fan complaints.

Yoru in Valorant

Valorant 2.00 patch notes

AGENT UPDATES

Yoru-banner.png

YORU

YORU JOINS THE VALORANT ROSTER

 

CONTROLLERS

  • This patch we have a small update that should clarify and differentiate the strengths of our Controllers. Omen and Brimstone have been in competition since beta and usually only one of them is considered viable. By giving each more clear strengths, we hope to make both Agents strong in different situations. Viper is on our radar as well, we believe she is underperforming and are looking at ways to help her out in the future.

brimstone-banner.png

BRIMSTONE

Happy New Year Brimstone players! We know you’ve been hoping for some buffs this holiday season and we have them just in time. Brimstone is all about the big site execute moment. In that spirit, we’ve increased the duration of his smokes and given him more flexibility in where he can position to drop smokes exactly where he wants them. While at it, we didn’t feel Stim Beacon was fitting smoothly into his execution pattern, or into the situations where you might want to use it. Too often Brimstone would pull out Stim Beacon only to see his allies disappearing around a corner, or correctly recognize a fight was coming, pull out stim to get buffed up for it, and get blown up before he could get his gun back up. We think this is a much smoother, more explosive version of Brimstone that we hope you enjoy.

Stim Beacon

  • Will now quick cast (no equip time)
Molotov

  • Cost reduced: $300 >>> $200
Sky Smokes

  • Cast range increased: 4200 >>> 5000
  • Smoke duration increased:14.25 >>> 19.25
Sound

  • Brimstone no longer makes a sound that enemies can hear when confirming the location of his smokes

omen-banner.png

OMEN

Omen’s role as a Controller is to bring consistent pressure. We needed to introduce some tradeoffs in exchange for the consistent pressure his recharging smokes provide. The projectile speed decrease here is meant to give Omen more pressure and responsiveness when smoking nearby targets, while taking a bit longer to get smokes to far away parts of the map that he isn’t actively covering. Paranoia has been quite strong for a while, and rather than reduce its effectiveness and take away some of the most exciting plays Omen can make, we decided to up the cost. On the whole, this brings Omen’s full utility price up to a level that’s more comparable with other Agents as well as making it more important to get value out of Paranoia when you cast it, so that big $400 chunk of cash isn’t wasted.

Paranoia

  • Cost increased: $200 >>> $400
Dark Cover

  • Projectile speed decreased: 4000 >>> 2800

viper-banner.png

VIPER

No updates just yet, but we’re taking this opportunity to say we’ve got our eye on her. We still believe she is underperforming as a whole and we’re looking at changes for her in the new year.

WEAPON UPDATES

Classic (Alt. Fire)

  • Jumping error increased: .4 >>> 1.0
  • Increased input queue on right-click: 0.065 >>> .225
  • Firing consecutively now jumps in error, starting at 1.9 for the first burst, 2.5 for the second, and then the third/fourth burst will be at a 6.0
  • Right-click now has a recovery curve starting at .1s
    • The Classic is proving to be a master-of-none choice in pistol rounds, with the exception of jump right-clicks and spamming right-clicks. The spread changes aim to pull the effective range of the jump bursts and the firing error/recovery aim to put some more finesse into how effective you can be while spamming it out. Input queue will help shots between bursts come out more smoothly.

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

  • New Competitive regional leaderboards (Jan. 12)
  • Rank system updated, including rank progress bar, numerical progress, and further distribution changes to make it easier to climb out of the lower ranks
  • Immortal and Radiant ranks are now capped at a premade size of two
  • New ranked rewards for Episode 1 (pair of Gun Buddies based on your highest Act Rank achieved during Episode 1)
  • Many more changes! Read our rank changes summary article for the complete breakdown.

SOCIAL UPDATES

  • The “Add Friend” button has been removed from the in-game player list

BUGS

  • Fixed an issue where Omen could sometimes teleport past the buy phase barriers
  • Fixed an issue where Omen could plant the Spike while elevated on a Sage wall
  • Fixed an issue where players on the opposing team could be seen on the minimap long after leaving line of sight
  • Fixed an issue where the desktop resolution was not restored after alt-tabbing from the game when playing in fullscreen mode, at lower-than-native resolution. Thank you to player fl0m for bringing this to our attention!
  • Fixed an issue introduced in the 1.14 patch that incorrectly calculated client ping by including client frametime in the calculation

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Preview videos for weapon levels currently don’t have audio.
    • Rest assured, the skins still have respective audio in-game, we just have some issues with audio for preview videos found in the Store and Collections.

 