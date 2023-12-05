After a lot of anticipation, Rockstar has finally officially revealed GTA 6 which is set to launch on current-gen consoles. However, will the game also be available on PS4 and Xbox One? Here’s what we know.

While GTA 5 has been an extremely beloved game for over a decade now thanks to its compelling story, and the vast amount of content that’s included in GTA Online, fans have still been waiting for news on the next installment in the Rockstar franchise for a long time, and now we’ve finally got some.

Rockstar released the first official trailer for GTA 6 on December 4, 2023, which gave fans their first look at the game’s setting, and protagonist. The game will launch for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S but those with last-gen devices may be curious to know if it will also be coming to last-gen consoles.

With that in mind, here’s what we know about whether or not GTA 6 will be available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Rockstar Games GTA will launch sometime in 2025.

Is GTA 6 coming to PS4 & Xbox One?

No, GTA 6 will not be coming to PS4 and Xbox One. According to Rockstar, the upcoming installment will launch for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X sometime in 2025.

Given how graphically demanding the game looks to be from the initial reveal trailer, it’s unsurprising that a last-gen launch won’t be happening for GTA 6, as the devices likely wouldn’t be able to run the game well enough to provide players with a smooth experience on those platforms.

A PC version of the game also won’t be available at launch, so if you’re keen to jump into GTA 6 as soon as it’s released, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be your only options.

That’s everything you need to know about GTA 6 on PS4 and Xbox One! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

