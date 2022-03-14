GTA 6 reportedly a “500 hour” game with multiple continents to explore

GTA 6 could be shaping up as the biggest entry in the franchise according to gaming industry analyst Michael Pachter who claims the map will feature multiple continents with up to “500 hours” of content.

With GTA 6 now officially in development, rumors and speculation have only continued to ramp up. While still no release date is in sight, that hasn’t stopped everything from alleged features to supposed map leaks appearing online.

The exact scope of the upcoming sequel remains unknown, but multiple teasers from Rockstar have implied GTA 6 will be a “special” game. On the back of those comments, veteran analyst Pachter may have just revealed what makes the next project so ambitious.

Not only will it supposedly feature multiple continents for players to explore, but the game is also shaping up to be a whopping “400-500 hour” experience, according to Pachter.

Despite confirmation of its existence only just coming through in 2022, Pachter claims GTA 6 has “been in development” for at least eight years already. While more of Rockstar’s global workforce may have only joined the project recently, he believes early talks began in 2014, just one year following the release of GTA 5.

This lengthy development timeline is purely due to the game’s scope, he explained. “My understanding is that it is a mashup of Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City, and Europe. London for sure.”

Various reports in previous years have suggested a range of locations may be included. Vice City, for instance, has surfaced as a likely setting multiple times, though Pachter’s mention of Europe appears to be a first.

With such an expansive map, players will allegedly be able to “go anywhere” on the listed continents. “You’re going to have missions that take you all those places,” he said.

Given its scope, GTA 6 could provide hundreds of hours of content. From its core narrative to its broader open-world activities, Pachter claimed fans could be in store for up to 500 hours of gameplay.

Obviously, it’s worth taking these bold claims with a grain of salt for the time being. Until we hear confirmation on the setting of GTA 6, nothing is yet guaranteed. Though if multiple continents are indeed in focus, it would no doubt be one of the largest open-world games to date.