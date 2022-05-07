GTA 6 trailer apparently “coming soon” as actor teasers continue

Grand Theft Auto 6 could finally be revealed before long as actors and musicians that have apparently worked on the game have started teasing a few things.

While Rockstar Games have, at long last, acknowledged the existence of GTA 6, the iconic game developers have remained pretty silent about what they have in store with the highly-anticipated title.

According to leakers, as well as actors that have claimed to have worked on the project, players will head back to Vice City – with an apparent split between a modern-day setting and a throwback to the original Vice City timeline.

As for a release date, it’s claimed that the game will release in 2024, but we could get a reveal much sooner than that according to actors and musicians that have apparently worked on GTA 6.

Alex Gonzalez, otherwise known as El Nitro 56, started dropping a few cryptic hints on Twitter on May 6, responding to a few GTA fans who started asking questions about his involvement.

The hip-hop artist, who caught the eye by calling fellow musician krypto9095 a “co-worker” after he tweeted about GTA 6, stated that a trailer is coming “soon” and that the game involves “one city, two different eras,” just as some other leaks have claimed.

While the musician is a Grand Theft Auto fan, there is no credit for him working on the game just yet, which we have seen from other actors. So, it is worth taking the claims with a pinch of salt.

Compañero de trabajo ♥️ — El NitrO 56 (@ElNitro56) May 6, 2022

Pronto — El NitrO 56 (@ElNitro56) May 6, 2022

Some leakers have claimed that May will hold a few answers to the GTA 6 puzzle, though we have yet to see anything just yet from Rockstar or Take-Two.

Reputable insiders have stated that the long-awaited reveal of the game will come before 2022 is over, but it remains a case of wait-and-see when it comes to anything GTA 6-related.