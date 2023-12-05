As Rockstar reveal the long-awaited GTA 6, one major gaming platform has been oddly left out of the conversation. So, is GTA 6 coming to PC? Here’s what we know.

Rockstar Games has finally announced GTA 6, after a tumultuous few years battling leaks and rumors. We now know the game will be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 in 2025.

But what about a possible PC version? Rockstar games have always been quite popular on that platform, especially due to the modding potential and enhanced graphics only available there. Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not GTA 6 is coming to PC.

Is GTA 6 coming to PC systems?

In a press release from Rockstar Games, the developer has not confirmed a PC version will be arriving in 2025.

The official press release reads: “Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to PlayStation® 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025.” So it seems as though GTA 6 will not be launching on PC.

It’s worth noting that this has been the case for several of Rockstar’s past major releases. The previous game in the series, GTA 5, launched in September 2013 for Xbox 360 and PS3. It later came to Xbox One and PS4 in November 2014 and wasn’t available on PC until April 2015.

Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on Xbox One and PS4 in October 2018, and it didn’t arrive on PC until over a year later in November 2019.

Whether or not this will be the case with GTA 6 remains to be seen, and we will update this article as soon as we have more information.

