GTA Online weekly update: Peyote Custom, Slamtruck, x2 GTA 5 cash, discounts

Rockstar Games have released a new GTA Online weekly update on January 21. It adds a new Slamtruck to the mix, changing up the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel rewards, and slashing the prices of some big ticket items. So, let’s run through the patch notes.

As regular players of GTA 5 will be all too aware, there’s one big update every week in-game. This usually includes a number of login bonuses, boosted rewards for specific missions, featured races, and a few goodies thrown in there as well.

2021 is going to be a big year in terms of new content as well. Rockstar have already confirmed plans to roll out a GTA Online next-gen version, with a whole host of never-before-seen stuff. However, that’s all a waiting game.

Until that time, let’s see what’s been added in the most recent GTA 5 update. We’ve got the full patch notes.

Lucky Wheel reward vehicle: Peyote Custom

The Peyote Custom is featured on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel rewards, meaning you could get it for free if your luck is in. It’s usually worth $620,000 in-game.

Slamtruck available

The Slamtruck has finally been made available to buy, from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It can be bought for $1.3 million.

Which GTA 5 missions have highest payout?

As of January 21, 2021, the GTA 5 missions with the highest payout are Bunker Sell missions and Bunker, Diamond Casino, and Missile Base Adversary Modes. All of these have double rewards for both GTA cash and RP, for a limited time.

Premium Race, Time Trial & RC Time Trial

For the January 21 update, the following are featured:

Premium Race: Cutting Coroners

Cutting Coroners Time Trial: LSIA

LSIA RC Time Trial: La Fuente Blanca

Log-in bonuses

There is just one log-in bonus in the GTA Online weekly update, which is a Vapid Aged Tee. In previous weeks, we’ve seen everything from cosmetics to vehicles given away for free, for claiming players.

GTA 5 discounts

The following list of discounts are now active in GTA 5:

40% Off: Bunkers, APC, Caracara, Caracara 4×4, GB200

30% Off: Bunker Renovations

25% Off: Winky

GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

If you would like to claim your Twitch Prime Gaming rewards following the January 21 GTA Online weekly update, check out our exclusive guide with all of the information. Not only can players cash in on a free Sonar Station for their submarines and free access to the Vespucci Canals Nightclub, but vehicle discounts on supercars are also available.