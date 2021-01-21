Logo
GTA Online weekly update: Peyote Custom, Slamtruck, x2 GTA 5 cash, discounts

Published: 21/Jan/2021 10:41 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 10:46

by David Purcell
Rockstar Games

GTA 5 GTA Online

Rockstar Games have released a new GTA Online weekly update on January 21. It adds a new Slamtruck to the mix, changing up the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel rewards, and slashing the prices of some big ticket items. So, let’s run through the patch notes. 

As regular players of GTA 5 will be all too aware, there’s one big update every week in-game. This usually includes a number of login bonuses, boosted rewards for specific missions, featured races, and a few goodies thrown in there as well.

2021 is going to be a big year in terms of new content as well. Rockstar have already confirmed plans to roll out a GTA Online next-gen version, with a whole host of never-before-seen stuff. However, that’s all a waiting game.

Until that time, let’s see what’s been added in the most recent GTA 5 update. We’ve got the full patch notes.

GTA Online weekly update patch notes (January 21)

Lucky Wheel reward vehicle: Peyote Custom

Peyote custom in gta online
Rockstar Games
The GTA Online weekly update features Lucky Wheel rewards available each week. This time, it’s the Peyote Custom.

The Peyote Custom is featured on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel rewards, meaning you could get it for free if your luck is in. It’s usually worth $620,000 in-game.

Slamtruck available

GTA Online slamtruck
Rockstar Games
The Slamtruck has arrived.

The Slamtruck has finally been made available to buy, from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It can be bought for $1.3 million.

Which GTA 5 missions have highest payout?

As of January 21, 2021, the GTA 5 missions with the highest payout are Bunker Sell missions and Bunker, Diamond Casino, and Missile Base Adversary Modes. All of these have double rewards for both GTA cash and RP, for a limited time.

Premium Race, Time Trial & RC Time Trial

GTA online stock cars racing
Rockstar Games
Featured races in GTA Online vary from week to week.

For the January 21 update, the following are featured:

  • Premium Race: Cutting Coroners
  • Time Trial: LSIA
  • RC Time Trial: La Fuente Blanca

Log-in bonuses

There is just one log-in bonus in the GTA Online weekly update, which is a Vapid Aged Tee. In previous weeks, we’ve seen everything from cosmetics to vehicles given away for free, for claiming players.

GTA 5 discounts

The following list of discounts are now active in GTA 5:

  • 40% Off: Bunkers, APC, Caracara, Caracara 4×4, GB200
  • 30% Off: Bunker Renovations
  • 25% Off: Winky

GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

GTA Twitch Prime Gaming
Rockstar Games
Twitch Prime Gaming rewards in GTA Online change regularly.

If you would like to claim your Twitch Prime Gaming rewards following the January 21 GTA Online weekly update, check out our exclusive guide with all of the information. Not only can players cash in on a free Sonar Station for their submarines and free access to the Vespucci Canals Nightclub, but vehicle discounts on supercars are also available.

How to claim GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards (January)

Published: 21/Jan/2021 9:43 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 9:46

by David Purcell
GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards
Rockstar Games / Prime

GTA Online

GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards are back for 2021, with the second batch of offers for January. Check out the latest deals, including to get $200,000 in free GTA$, and a variety of discounts.

The game might be almost a decade old at this point, but millions of players still dive into the action of GTA 5 every month. Every week, a content update is released with new cars, apartments, missions, and bonuses – and there’s even a new heist in the works too.

You can grab an additional $1 million+ per month if you link up your Rockstar Social Club account and your Prime Gaming account, which used to be called Twitch Prime. On top of that, getting huge discounts off different vehicles throughout the year is also one of the perks, not to mention free properties.

As of January 2021, there is major discounts on some of GTA 5’s supercars and F1 vehicles, while players can also get the Kosatka Sonar Station for free. Here’s everything new in GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards.09

How to claim GTA 5 Prime Gaming rewards

Rockstar Games
This property could be yours just for being an active member of Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming members are among the luckiest around right now, having enjoyed exclusive access to the Vespucci Canals Nightclub for some time, and that’s not going away any time soon. Alongside that, huge chunks of cash and discounts are available for members.

To get your hands on all of this, though, you’re not just going to need a Prime Gaming account, but you’re going to have to utilize Rockstar Social Club. Here’s how.

  1. First of all, make sure that your Prime Gaming account is fully linked with your Rockstar Social Club account.
  2. To do this, sign in using the Social Club website.
  3. Once you have done that, link your Twitch account by signing into it on the next window.
  4. From there, link it to the gaming account you use on PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4.
  5. Finally, load up GTA Online and redeem your rewards in-game each week.

Free $200k in GTA Online (January)

If you follow those steps correctly, you’re in the money. Rockstar Games are offering a free $1 million for every Prime Gaming member – broken down into $200k per week.

The screenshot below from the official Prime Gaming rewards website shows there’s a huge prize available to scoop up every week. You will also be rewarded with an additional $200k for every four weeks of consecutive logins.

Rockstar Games
It’s as simple as that.

GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards

Free Kotsatka Submarine Sonar Station

GTA Online Free Kosatka Sonar Station
Rockstar Games
GTA Online players can get a free Kosatka Sonar Station in the Prime Gaming rewards.

You can get the Kosatka Submarine Sonar Station for free, alongside further benefits of linking your account to the Rockstar Social Club, such as the discounts seen below.

For perspective, the station alone is usually worth around $1.2 million, and can be attached to the Kosatka submarine – added with the GTA Cayo Perico heist.

Osiris

GTA Online Osiris car
Rockstar Games
The Osiris is much cheaper for a limited time in GTA 5.

The Osiris, worth around $1.9 million in GTA Online, has seen its price slashed by 80%.

If you were looking into grabbing this supercar any time soon, now is surely the best time to splash the cash.

Progen PR4

Progen PR4 in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
The Progen PR4 will be familiar with GTA players already. In fact, some may already have won one on the Lucky Wheel.

The Progen PR4, which sells for around $3.5 million in-game, has seen its price slashed by 70% for members.

Clearly, it’s worth knowing how to link your Prime Gaming and Rockstar Social Club accounts this month – with even more offers and rewards expected to drop in the coming months.

Stick with us at @GTA_INTEL for all of the latest GTA Online and GTA 6 news, including leaks, guides, and other feature content.