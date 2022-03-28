Leaker reveals GTA 6 development details, multiple locations & protagonists

A GTA 6 leaker is claiming to know multiple details about the upcoming game including its locations, protagonists, and when Rockstar will officially announce more information.

Aside from Rockstar Games finally announcing that GTA 6 was in development earlier in 2022, not much is currently known about the long-awaited next installment in the franchise – at least, officially.

Numerous leaks, rumors, and even potential teasers have been discovered over the years, pointing towards a return to Vice City and multiple timelines.

Now, insider Onion00048 is claiming to reveal more information about the game and when we can finally expect to play it for ourselves.

GTA 6 locations and timelines potentially revealed

According to the leaker, who claimed that he received the information from several different sources, the next GTA will feature a form of time travel going from the 80s to current day.

Onion says that, just like GTA 5, the new game will feature three playable protagonists with the single-player component split into two time periods with chapters 1-2 taking place in 1985 while chapters 3-5 are in the modern day.

Additionally, GTA 6 will feature multiple locations. Like some prior leaks have claimed, Onion says the main locations will be Liberty City and Vice City, but will also include South America and Cuba with a new Chicago parody city also existing in some capacity.

The main locations are Vice City,Liberty City (prologue and epilogue) ,South America(Rio de Janeiro),and Havana,Cuba.A Chicago parody is present in the game but it’s only in the prologue with Liberty City. — Gaming Updates and Countdowns I 🎮 (@Onion00048) March 23, 2022

Insider claims to know GTA 6 trailer and development details

The Rockstar leaker further claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been in development since 2012 and was supposed to be announced much earlier.

“GTA VI was originally supposed to be announced sooner around 2020-2021 but was halted for various reasons such as low staff morale from crunch time, [global health concerns] and changes in the game’s narration,” they said.

Finally, Onion said that we should expect something big in Fall 2022, but don’t expect the trailer to be too long.

– GTA VI will be the only game R* releases on 9th gen consoles Don't expect the trailer to be more than a Minute, just There will be a teaser like RDR2 in 2016 then bam. "Grand Theft Auto VI" More info from R* in the next 3 months(like logo of R* with special background ) — Gaming Updates and Countdowns I 🎮 (@Onion00048) March 23, 2022

“Don’t expect the trailer to be more than a Minute, just There will be a teaser like RDR2 in 2016 then bam. Grand Theft Auto VI,” they added, claiming that some news would be coming in three months.

As always, take all this info with a grain of salt and a pinch of pepper until Rockstar themselves confirm anything, but if this info ends up being true, GTA 6 could be one of the wildest games in history.