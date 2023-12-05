GTA 6 fans furious over 2025 release are being told to stay patient

Rockstar Games have finally unveiled GTA 6’s 2025 release window, and disappointed fans are being reminded to stay patient.

The curtain has finally been lifted on Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) after a massive leak led to Rockstar Games pushing out the highly-anticipated premiere earlier than expected.

The trailer showcased the vibrant Vice City with a modern twist and the series’ first female protagonist, Lucia.

However, the announcement of a 2025 release date has sparked a mixture of emotions among fans who are torn between excitement and impatience.

Article continues after ad

While many fans of the series were eagerly anticipating a 2024 release, it has now been revealed that GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S at launch in 2025, with no mention of a PC release or support for past-gen hardware.

Article continues after ad

It’s the first time we’ve had any indication of a clear timeframe from Rockstar, and it’s fair to say that many fans are frustrated by the long wait.

“If someone would have told me after the release of V in 2013 that it will take till 2025 for the next one, I would have laughed out loud,” one player shared on Reddit.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“2025? Damn, I feel like they are punishing us because of the leaks,” another disappointed player added.

Yet, others are taking a more understanding stance, with many rising to defend the 2025 timeline after being wowed by the game’s first trailer.

Article continues after ad

The argument for some is that the extended development period could only mean a more polished, detailed, and immersive gaming experience.

Comments like, “If it looks this good right now, imagine how much better it’ll look when it gets polished for two more years,” and “We still have a year and a half to go and it looks THIS f***ing good,” show that fans have placed trust in Rockstar’s commitment to quality.

Article continues after ad

After all this time, what’s another two years, anyway?