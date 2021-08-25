Is GTA 5 cross platform? Crossplay guide for Xbox, PS5, & PC

Rockstar has put a major emphasis on GTA 5’s online portion in recent years with new updates constantly releasing, and one may be wondering if the game features crossplay for players eager to jump into the action with friends.

Its been nearly a decade since GTA 5 was released worldwide, and while the game was a major stepping stone for the industry, a lot of fans are eager to hear any news pertaining to GTA 6.

While this may seem far away, for the time being, Rockstar has been piling in resources into GTA Online, and with new updates such as the Los Santos Tuners, there’s a ton of fun to be had.

Advertisement

But, if you’re looking to play the game with some buddies who’re playing on separate platforms, then you may want to know if the game offers crossplay.

Is GTA 5/GTA Online cross platform?

This may come as a surprise to many players, but Rockstar Games still hasn’t implemented crossplay for GTA 5, even though it may seem like a pretty common feature among other AAA titles.

With the game being available on nearly every platform, from previous generation consoles such as the Xbox 360/PS3 to its eventual release on the PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X later this year. Rockstar still hasn’t made the initiative to add this feature for players who don’t all own the game on the same platform as their friends.

Advertisement

This could be due to a variety of reasons, including the limitations between the platforms the game is currently playable on. Or, simply due to Rockstar not prioritizing this mechanic, due to them focusing on the development of GTA 6 and the rumored GTA Remastered Trilogy which we could see announced any day now.

Read More: Everything we know about the GTA Remastered Trilogy

Whatever the case may be, crossplay is not available within GTA 5, and it doesn’t appear to be coming in the near future. So, if you’re looking to link up with some friends, you’re all going to have to squad up on the same platform!